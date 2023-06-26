Atlanta hangs on to take series from Cincinnati





CINCINNATI -- Matt Olson hit a go-ahead three-run home run in the sixth inning and the Atlanta Braves held on for another wild 7-6 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday.

The Braves, who snapped the Reds' longest winning streak in 66 years at 12 games with a 7-6 win on Saturday, have won 17 of their last 20.

"That was a good series, against a really good ballclub, in my opinion," Braves third baseman Austin Riley said. "I felt like I played three football games, three longer games. To come out with two (wins) in those is nice."

The Reds had runners on first and third in the ninth when Raisel Iglesias got Kevin Newman to roll into a game-ending double play. It was Iglesias' 11th save.

The game was played before another sellout crowd of 40,140. A combined 126,724 fans attended the weekend series between first-place teams.

"I don't know that I've ever been this exhausted after a series before," Braves Manager Brian Snitker said. "Fans got their money's worth in this series. They saw some great baseball, exciting, the whole thing. The hottest team in the National League, we took the series. That's good."

There were 19 home runs hit in the series.

"Games like that, when you lose them are, it's hard to swallow," Reds Manager David Bell said. "Because you fight back so hard. Honestly this team does it more than any team I've ever been around."

CARDINALS 7, CUBS 5 Paul Goldschmidt hit a go-ahead RBI single that chased Chicago starter Marcus Stroman in the fourth inning and St. Louis beat the Cubs to earn a split of their weekend series at London Stadium.

DIAMONDBACKS 5, GIANTS 2 Ryne Nelson (4-4) struck out six in seven innings in his strongest start of the season, Ketel Marte added two hits and homered for the second consecutive game and Arizona avoided a series sweep.

MARLINS 2, PIRATES 0 Rookie Eury Perez (5-1) scattered four hits and struck out nine in six dominant innings to lead Miami past Pittsburgh.

NATIONALS 8, PADRES 3 MacKenzie Gore (4-6) pitched five strong innings against his former team, Jeimer Candelario homered and drove in three runs and Washington took advantage of San Diego's bullpen meltdown to take two of three.

PHILLIES 7, METS 6 New York reliever Jeff Brigham (0-2) hit Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner with pitches with the bases loaded in the eighth inning to force in the tying and go-ahead runs after third baseman Brett Baty committed a key throwing error in Philadelphia's comeback win.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BLUE JAYS 12, ATHLETICS 1 George Springer moved into second place on baseball's career list with his 55th leadoff home run, Yusei Kikuchi (7-2) pitched a season-high seven innings and Toronto routed Oakland.

ORIOLES 3, MARINERS 2 Anthony Santander robbed Julio Rodríguez with a super catch in right field in the first, then homered two innings later to help Baltimore edge Seattle.

RAYS 3, ROYALS 1 Jose Siri homered, Wander Franco had a sacrifice fly in a two-run seventh, and MLB-leading Tampa Bay beat Kansas City for a split of a four-game series against the lowly Royals.

TWINS 6, TIGERS 3 (10) Royce Lewis scored the tying run in the eighth inning and drove in the go-ahead run in the 10th as Minnesota rallied to beat Detroit and win the three-game series.

WHITE SOX 4, RED SOX 1 Luis Robert Jr. had two home runs among his three hits to lead Chicago over Boston. Andrew Benintendi (Arkansas Razorbacks) added two hits and Robert homered for the second consecutive game, raising his season total to 21.

YANKEES 5, RANGERS 3 Harrison Bader hit a go-ahead two-run double in the eighth inning and New York overcame Gerrit Cole's shortest start of the season and rallied past Texas.

INTERLEAGUE

ASTROS 6, DODGERS 5 (11) Alex Bregman drove in the game-winning run in the 11th inning and Houston beat Los Angeles despite squandering a three-run lead on a night the Dodgers' Freddie Freeman collected his 2000th hit.

BREWERS 5, GUARDIANS 4 (10) Owen Miller hit a tiebreaking double in the 10th against his former team, lifting Milwaukee over Cleveland.

ROCKIES 4, ANGELS 3 Ezequiel Tovar had two hits and two RBI, Austin Gomber (5-7) earned his first win in more than a month, and Colorado edged Los Angeles, less than 24 hours after being routed 25-1.

St. Louis Cardinals' Tommy Edman, left, celebrates with Lars Nootbaar (21) after scoring on a single from Paul Goldschmidt during the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 25, 2023, in London. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)



Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of a baseball game in Toronto, Sunday, June 25, 2023. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)



Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson, center, celebrates with Austin Riley (27) after hitting a three-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)





