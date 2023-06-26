Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded June 15-21 in the Benton County Clerk's Office.

June 15

Joseph Kirk Donaldson, 26, and Rebecca Lynn Garlinger, 30, both of Bentonville

Cullen Bryant Estes, 26, and Abbie Elise Patterson, 26, both of Rogers

Jordan Michael Killman, 32, Springdale, and Tanya Ysais Odom, 26, Cave Springs

Dennis Choi Prock, 32, and Jordan Lynnette Miller, 34, both of New York City

Dylan Arthur Reineking, 30, and Britany Ann Spiess, 29, both of Siloam Springs

Ying Por Xiong, 44, and Xeng Thao, 24, both of Siloam Springs

June 16

Austin Lee Benfield, 25, and Shayla Lyn Phelps, 25, both of Joplin, Mo.

Patrick James Clanton, 41, and Hope Leigh Hudgins, 36, both of Seligman, Mo.

Jayke Lee Cluck, 21, and Kayla Ann Jacobs, 21, both of Gentry

Garrett Talon Daniel, 26, Tahlequah, Okla., and Destiny Spring Matthews, 24, Watts, Okla.

Bradley Ryan Elsner, 49, Rogers, and Kelly Kathleen Cain, 51, Garfield

Kevin Austin Gregory, 24, and Parker Mackenzie McPherson, 22, both of Bentonville

Christopher Roderick Hammons, 51, and Casey Andra Dixon, 48, both of Centerton

James Dean Michael Hayes, 29, and Sydney Rose Crosby, 25, both of Mount Vernon, Mo.

Matthew Christian Jasso, 22, and Katlin Santana Sharp, 21, both of Gentry

Matthew Charles Lee, 31, and Heather Dawn Elder, 31, both of Gentry

Tanner Chase Leonhardt, 23, and Maya Elise McClain, 22, both of Bella Vista

Jesse Martinez, 20, and Mitzi Michelle Ibarra Morales, 21, both of Rogers

Brian Douglas Moffit, 36, and Jenna Delynn Beltran, 35, both of Gravette

Jason Ryan Norris, 45, and Katherine Belle Barron, 36, both of Bentonville

Dean John Ozimkowski, 64, and Amber Padma Samtan Lhamo, 69, both of Jasper

Michael Phillip Reading, 40, Fayetteville, and Adrienne Dionn Hansen, 40, Rogers

Payton Alexander Russell, 28, and Sydni Jade Phillips, 26, both of Bentonville

Logan Tucker Schenck, 27, and Rosemary Ann Woods, 23, both of Yukon, Okla.

Paul Andrew Schumann, 57, and Katherine Ferrer, 46, both of Bentonville

Cole Gordon Smith, 24, Rogers, and Mary Kathrine Cawood, 24, Bella Vista

Gavin Kinley Steele, 23, and Rachel Elizabeth Janiak, 23, both of Garfield

Steven Clark Stone, 64, Carl Junction, Mo., and Laura Renee Hooker, 62, Baxter Springs, Kan.

Angela Paige Vick, 52, and Shawna Michelle Macan, 48, both of Bentonville

Chris Paul Villarreal, 42, and Amanda Leigh Hurtado, 41, both of Centerton

June 19

Jeremiah Jacob Bailey, 27, and Faith Michelle Timmons Inbody, 25, both of Springdale

Charlie Odell Elery, 82, and Anna Bess Ahlman, 84, both of Bella Vista

Aaron Lee Kerr, 24, and Susanne Elizabeth Roper, 24, both of Bentonville

Nathan Garrison Morey, 24, and Ashlynn Nicole Liberatore, 24, both of Bentonville

Marvin Josue Navarro-Amaya, 27, and Leslie Elizabeth Membreno-Escobar, 23, both of Rogers

Michael Robert Sutor, 62, and Ligaya Gail Fox, 54, both of Gentry

Michael Yang, 41, and Samantha Jewell Parrish, 35, both of Bella Vista

June 20

Beau Michael Jones, 41, and Bridgett Lavon Cox, 39, both of Centerton

Heath Allen Ponder, 31, and Haley Alayne Machen-Brotherton, 28, both of Rogers

Juan Carlos Ramirez Calderon, 23, and Tania Sanchez, 22, both of Rogers

Adrian Enrique Salinas, 30, and Jeri Dawn Houy, 25, both of Bentonville

Phillip Michael Timpe, 30, and Elizabeth Kay Huller, 29, both of Fayetteville

Jonathan Michael Vance, 40, Springfield, Mo., and Amber Renee Dodson, 30, Rogers

June 21

Rovin Obed Arteaga Zambrano, 27, and Andrea Carolina Salgado Gomez, 25, both of Rogers

Bradley Wayne Haffelder, 34, Fayetteville, and Summer Yvonne Lane Richardson, 40, Westville, Okla.

Lucas Joseph McDougal, 18, and Hailey Dawn Long, 19, both of Gravette

Joseph Jacob Sebolt, 34, and Heather Marie O'Brien, 34, both of Rogers

Caleb Dean Stanbery, 22, Bella Vista, and Gabrielle Hope Barnes, 22, Lowell