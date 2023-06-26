Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded June 15-21 in the Benton County Clerk's Office.
June 15
Joseph Kirk Donaldson, 26, and Rebecca Lynn Garlinger, 30, both of Bentonville
Cullen Bryant Estes, 26, and Abbie Elise Patterson, 26, both of Rogers
Jordan Michael Killman, 32, Springdale, and Tanya Ysais Odom, 26, Cave Springs
Dennis Choi Prock, 32, and Jordan Lynnette Miller, 34, both of New York City
Dylan Arthur Reineking, 30, and Britany Ann Spiess, 29, both of Siloam Springs
Ying Por Xiong, 44, and Xeng Thao, 24, both of Siloam Springs
June 16
Austin Lee Benfield, 25, and Shayla Lyn Phelps, 25, both of Joplin, Mo.
Patrick James Clanton, 41, and Hope Leigh Hudgins, 36, both of Seligman, Mo.
Jayke Lee Cluck, 21, and Kayla Ann Jacobs, 21, both of Gentry
Garrett Talon Daniel, 26, Tahlequah, Okla., and Destiny Spring Matthews, 24, Watts, Okla.
Bradley Ryan Elsner, 49, Rogers, and Kelly Kathleen Cain, 51, Garfield
Kevin Austin Gregory, 24, and Parker Mackenzie McPherson, 22, both of Bentonville
Christopher Roderick Hammons, 51, and Casey Andra Dixon, 48, both of Centerton
James Dean Michael Hayes, 29, and Sydney Rose Crosby, 25, both of Mount Vernon, Mo.
Matthew Christian Jasso, 22, and Katlin Santana Sharp, 21, both of Gentry
Matthew Charles Lee, 31, and Heather Dawn Elder, 31, both of Gentry
Tanner Chase Leonhardt, 23, and Maya Elise McClain, 22, both of Bella Vista
Jesse Martinez, 20, and Mitzi Michelle Ibarra Morales, 21, both of Rogers
Brian Douglas Moffit, 36, and Jenna Delynn Beltran, 35, both of Gravette
Jason Ryan Norris, 45, and Katherine Belle Barron, 36, both of Bentonville
Dean John Ozimkowski, 64, and Amber Padma Samtan Lhamo, 69, both of Jasper
Michael Phillip Reading, 40, Fayetteville, and Adrienne Dionn Hansen, 40, Rogers
Payton Alexander Russell, 28, and Sydni Jade Phillips, 26, both of Bentonville
Logan Tucker Schenck, 27, and Rosemary Ann Woods, 23, both of Yukon, Okla.
Paul Andrew Schumann, 57, and Katherine Ferrer, 46, both of Bentonville
Cole Gordon Smith, 24, Rogers, and Mary Kathrine Cawood, 24, Bella Vista
Gavin Kinley Steele, 23, and Rachel Elizabeth Janiak, 23, both of Garfield
Steven Clark Stone, 64, Carl Junction, Mo., and Laura Renee Hooker, 62, Baxter Springs, Kan.
Angela Paige Vick, 52, and Shawna Michelle Macan, 48, both of Bentonville
Chris Paul Villarreal, 42, and Amanda Leigh Hurtado, 41, both of Centerton
June 19
Jeremiah Jacob Bailey, 27, and Faith Michelle Timmons Inbody, 25, both of Springdale
Charlie Odell Elery, 82, and Anna Bess Ahlman, 84, both of Bella Vista
Aaron Lee Kerr, 24, and Susanne Elizabeth Roper, 24, both of Bentonville
Nathan Garrison Morey, 24, and Ashlynn Nicole Liberatore, 24, both of Bentonville
Marvin Josue Navarro-Amaya, 27, and Leslie Elizabeth Membreno-Escobar, 23, both of Rogers
Michael Robert Sutor, 62, and Ligaya Gail Fox, 54, both of Gentry
Michael Yang, 41, and Samantha Jewell Parrish, 35, both of Bella Vista
June 20
Beau Michael Jones, 41, and Bridgett Lavon Cox, 39, both of Centerton
Heath Allen Ponder, 31, and Haley Alayne Machen-Brotherton, 28, both of Rogers
Juan Carlos Ramirez Calderon, 23, and Tania Sanchez, 22, both of Rogers
Adrian Enrique Salinas, 30, and Jeri Dawn Houy, 25, both of Bentonville
Phillip Michael Timpe, 30, and Elizabeth Kay Huller, 29, both of Fayetteville
Jonathan Michael Vance, 40, Springfield, Mo., and Amber Renee Dodson, 30, Rogers
June 21
Rovin Obed Arteaga Zambrano, 27, and Andrea Carolina Salgado Gomez, 25, both of Rogers
Bradley Wayne Haffelder, 34, Fayetteville, and Summer Yvonne Lane Richardson, 40, Westville, Okla.
Lucas Joseph McDougal, 18, and Hailey Dawn Long, 19, both of Gravette
Joseph Jacob Sebolt, 34, and Heather Marie O'Brien, 34, both of Rogers
Caleb Dean Stanbery, 22, Bella Vista, and Gabrielle Hope Barnes, 22, Lowell