Benton County restaurant inspections

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing.

Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable, one or more priority items.

Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

BENTON COUNTY

June 12

Bourbon Street Po' Boys

700 W. Centerton Blvd., Suite 6, Centerton

Priority violations: No sanitizer on the food mobile. Water connection is to a frost-free spigot, which is not an approved water source.

Priority foundation violations: Facility lacks internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometers. No drain stopper or plugs for the three-compartment sink. No test strips. The wall behind the grill is wood covered with peeling contact paper.

Core violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager.

Casey's

2801 S.E. J St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Several frozen food items and packaging on floor of prep area walk-in freezer. Lots of packaging on floor of walk-in cooler with dairy and soft drinks.

Leroy's Cafe

116 S. Hibler St., Sulphur Springs

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: No asterisking on the menu.

Core violations: None

Pollo A La Parrila - Ram 2500 V8

2505 N. 17th St., Suite 406, Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Permit expired.

Pollo A La Parrilla

2505 N. 17th St., Suite 406, Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No certified food manager documentation available. Uncovered employee beverages located throughout prep area. Restrooms lacking handwash signage.

Pollo A La Parrilla - Chevy 2500

2505 N. 17th St., Suite 406, Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Permit expired.

Pollo A La Parrilla - GMC 2500

2505 N. 17th St., Suite 406, Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Permit expired.

Rush Bowl

3511 S.E. J St., Suite 5, Bentonville

Priority violations: One live roach and four dead roaches observed in preparation areas. Handsink near warewashing sink has a leak at a connection.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Sleepy Hollow Store - Bakery

12761 Arkansas 59 South, Gentry

Priority violations: Rolling pin has dough on the surface.

Priority foundation violations: Cartons of raw shell eggs stored above ready-to-eat foods.

Core violations: Some surfaces in the bakery area have a layer of cinnamon dust.

Station 1

400 S. Gentry Blvd., Suite 3, Gentry

Priority violations: Container of sausage and egg biscuits date-marked 6/2, which exceeds the seven-day allowable hold date. Deli Express brand sandwiches are not date-marked when removed from freezer. Times listed on the board are not accurate. Foods in hot-case are held for three hours and then discarded. Some chemicals stored above the open boxes of packaged condiments.

Priority foundation violations: Container of raw gizzards stored above covered containers of raw potatoes.

Core violations: The men's restroom does not have a handwash sign. Open boxes of cup lids were being stored in the back stockroom on the floor. The trash can in the ladies room did not have a cover.

The Buttered Biscuit

1001 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Multiple flies throughout kitchen area.

Core violations: In-use knives stored in between prep table and cold-hold unit.

The Cellar Creekside

134 Wood Ave., Sulphur Springs

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager.

June 13

Blake Street House

301 N.E. Blake St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Wiping cloth bucket stored on floor.

Harps - Deli/Bakery

300 S. Gentry Blvd., Gentry

Priority violations: BBQ leg quarters top package is 115 degrees. Foods in the deli display case are not 41 degrees or below.

Priority foundation violations: Employee did not wash hands between task changes. Spray bottles around the bakery shelf not marked with contents.

Core violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Employee working with open food wearing multiple rings on fingers. Food employees shall wear hair restraints such as hats, hair coverings or nets, that are designed and worn to effectively keep their hair from contacting exposed food; clean equipment, utensils and linens; and unwrapped single-service and single-use articles.

Highfill Mart - Restaurant

14939 Arkansas 12 West, Gentry

Priority violations: Multiple repeat violations indicated person-in-charge is not demonstrating proper food safety training. Employee did not wash hands between glove changes. Employee handled buns with bare hands. Food in the "monster" refrigerator and mayo in the prep table are at 42 degrees.

Priority foundation violations: No soap at the handwashing sink. Pulled pork from an unknown source. Slicer had what appears to be dried tomatoes still on the unit. Corn dogs not date-marked as needed.

Core violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program, repeat violation. Employees washing hands at the three-compartment sink because there is no soap at the handwashing sink. Handwashing sink not easily accessible without straddling cardboard trash. Contact a professional pest control operator to assist with fly control. Food employees shall wear hair restraints such as hats, hair coverings or nets, that are designed and worn to effectively keep their hair from contacting exposed food; clean equipment, utensils, and linens; and unwrapped single-service and single-use articles. Both urinals have plastic bags over them. One bag is loose and looks like the urinal has been used. The other one looks like the bag has urine in it. Walls under the hand dryers are visibly dirty.

IHOP

4604 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Priority violations: Ham 47 degrees in pancake cooler.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Grout eroded in most areas of the kitchen.

Mama Ita's Comida Casara

405 S. Bloomington St., Lowell

Priority violations: Raw eggs being stored above ready-to-eat items.

Priority foundation violations: No hand soap available at handsink.

Core violations: Gray water being flushed into open container outside mobile unit.

Sonic Drive-In

4420 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Frost buildup of an eighth of an inch at top shelf and above in reach-in freezer near fryers.

Subway

183 Rebecca St., Gentry

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Employee did not wash hands prior to handling clean/sanitized utensils.

Core violations: Current certified food manager is no longer at this location. Facility will have 90 days once a new manager is on location to have a certified food manager on location. Employee is wearing a hat to effectively cover employee's head, however the ponytail is falling over employee's shoulder when working with open food. Ice buildup on the ceiling and around the door. The ice is dripping at the front of unit by the door. Ice buildup is preventing the door from closing completely possibly contributing to the ice buildup issue.

Taqueria El Compa

1801 U.S. 412 West, Siloam Springs

Priority violations: Small refrigerator is not holding food at 41 degrees or below.

Priority foundation violations: Food date-marked as prepared on 6/23.

Core violations: Facility does not have a person-in-charge or supervisor who has taken and passed a food safety managers course. Not wearing effective hair restraints.

Wright's Barbecue

208 N.E. Third St., Bentonville

Priority violations: Dish machine 0 ppm chlorine residual. Green beans (112 degrees) and beans (130 degrees) in hot-hold cabinet were below 135 degrees.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No certified food safety manager information. Red bucket labeled as sanitizer was at 0 ppm quat. Liquid had a cleaner chemical smell.

June 14

Antojitos Teresitas & Mini Market

1931 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs

Priority violations: Container of elote stored above the load line in the prep table.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Refrigerator is not holding food at 41 degrees or below.

Cannonball Cafe

311 E. Pickens Road, Pea Ridge

Priority violations: Rotten potatoes in a box and two black bananas on the floor. Box of open disposable gloves were on the floor and stuck to a bug trap with dead roaches and plastic serving baskets were on the floor.

Priority foundation violations: Flooring has a buildup of grease, dead insects and debris.

Core violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Live roaches and numerous dead roaches in the kitchen. The dumpster does not have a drain plug. The lid was open on the outside trash receptacle.

Grateful Greek

1423 Concord St., Lowell

Priority violations: No sanitizer in the sink at arrival of inspection. Water connection is to a frost free spigot, which is not an approved water source.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. The back door and windows were open at the time of inspection.

Happy Donuts

110 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs

Priority violations: Employee did not wash hands prior to handling food. Raw shell eggs stored over other foods in the refrigerator. Sausage sitting in the sink at room temperature (65 degrees). Employee said she had just rinsed it off.

Priority foundation violations: Handwashing sink is blocked by containers.

Core violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Cardboard used on top of trash can to put trays on and is used as a table. Handwashing sink in the kitchen is not draining properly.

Island Vibes

801 S.E. Eighth St.. Bentonville

Priority violations: Raw eggs being stored above ready-to-eat items in refrigerator.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Frozen steak and shrimp being thawed in empty prep sink. Permit expired.

La Favorita - Mobile

1931 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs

Priority violations: Employee did not wash hands or change gloves when going back into the kitchen to prepare food. Bag of raw meat stored on top of a closed bag of cooked ham. Portioned cups of coleslaw stored above the load/chill line in the prep table.

Priority foundation violations: Employee beverage stored in handwashing sink.

Core violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Items not date-marked as needed.

La Herradura

450 N. 24th St., Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Three flies observed in kitchen.

Newk's Eatery

5100 W. Pauline Whitaker Parkway, Suite 101, Rogers

Priority violations: Salami, sliced strawberries, diced pineapple and jalapenos being held in walk-in beyond the use-by date labeled on container. Chicken salad beneath front prep table being held beyond use-by date.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Ruth's Chris Steak House

3529 Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Date not being recorded of when last shell stock is sold from container.

Core violations: None

The Sound Garden Cafe

185-187 Townsend Way, Pea Ridge

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager.

Theo's

3300 S. Market St., Suite 100, Rogers

Priority violations: Eggs stored on stop shelf of walk-in above ready-to-eat items.

Priority foundation violations: No hand cleanser available at bar handwashing sink. Dish simulating disc thermometer reaching 135 degrees in mechanical warewashing machine at bar.

Core violations: Black growth on ceiling of ice machine.

Wellington's

5201 W. Pauline Whitaker Parkway, Suite D, Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Employee plating chicken sliders having bare hand contact with food.

Core violations: None

Yeyo's El Alma De Mexico

801 S.E. Eighth St., Suite 41, Bentonville

Priority violations: Black beans in walk-in cooler dated 6/13 at 57 degrees.

Priority foundation violations: Knife present in handsink nearest dish pit.

Core violations: Kitchen handsink lacking signage. Insect present in prep area near cheese dip hot-well. Kitchen employees wearing wrist jewelry. Employees lacking proper hair restraints. No test strips available.

June 15

Guanajuato Centerton Meat Mark

801 W. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Priority violations: Employees washing and rinsing dishes, but did not have a sanitizing step. Sliced cheese at 44 degrees in the refrigerator and lettuce at 51 degrees in the display case stored on cardboard restricting air flow.

Priority foundation violations: No soap at the handwashing sink. Upon arrival the hot water was turned off to the handwashing sink. The hot water has a slow drip. Raw meat being cut on a table with spices stored on the shelf beneath the table. Salsa and desserts were not date-marked. Salsas and desserts in the refrigerator for customer grab-and-go did not have all of the labeling requirements.

Core violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

JJ's Grill

12 Cunningham Corner, Bella Vista

Priority violations: Employee used bare hand contact on lettuce. Lightly fried potato fries cooling from June 14, 2023 at 54 degrees in stacked tubs. Ranch dressing at 49 degrees in pan on ice.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

The Hub Bike Lounge

410 S.W. A St., Suite 2, Bentonville

Priority violations: Sanitizer in wipe bucket was over 400 ppm quat.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Fly strip hanging over utensils. Wood underneath drink machine and soft-serve machine is not smooth and easy to clean.

The Pedaler's Pub

410 S.W. A St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Dust buildup on pizza oven and bike hanging from ceiling.

Vivace Mediterranean Cuisine

1100 S.E. 14th St., Suite 6, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: No certified food safety manager. No consumer advisory on menu for raw ahi tuna.

Core violations: There is an accumulation of grease and food residue throughout entire kitchen. Multiple miscellaneous items present in kitchen that are not used for normal operations.

June 16

Chicken Lai Lai

714 W. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Priority violations: No sanitizer on the food truck. Water connection is to a frost free spigot, which is not an approve water source.

Priority foundation violations: No test strips.

Core violations: Raw chicken stored in containers over drawers containing drinks. Posted permit expired on April 30, 2023.

Crisp & Green

1401 S. Walton Blvd., Suite 11, Bentonville

Priority violations: Dressing (Green Goddess dressing at 50 degrees) in online order cooler was above 41 degrees. Curtain to cooler is currently broken.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Kirpa Indian Cuisine

1100 S.E. 14th St., Suite 4, Bentonville

Priority violations: Residual from dish machine is 0 ppm chlorine.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No certified food safety manager.

The Wicked Bean

11507 Arkansas 72, Centerton

Priority violations: Water connection is to a frost free spigot, which is not an approved water source.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Boxes with packages of beverage mix are stored on the floor.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

June 12 -- Penny Lane Childcare Center, 1019 W. Cypress St., Rogers; Pizza Hut, 1001 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Suite 15, Bentonville

June 13 -- Bike Rack Brewing Co., 801 S.E. Eighth St., Suite 61, Bentonville; Great Day Skate Place, 1615 Moberly Lane, Bentonville; Harps - Food Store, 300 S. Gentry Blvd., Gentry; Raising Cane's, 4200 W. Walnut St., Rogers

June 14 -- Boys & Girls Club, 409 S. Eighth St., Rogers; Domino's, 207 Slack St., Pea Ridge; Kum & Go, 101 W. New Hope Road, Rogers; La Herradura Vending - Blue Cab, 450 N. 24th St., Rogers; La Herradura Vending - White Cab, 450 N, 24th St., Rogers; McDonald's, 3805 U.S. 71, Bentonville; Proof Downtown, 200 N. First St., Suite 100, Rogers; Taqueria Real Jacona Restaurant, 1713 S. Eighth St., Rogers

June 15 -- Golden Corral, 2605 W. Pleasant Crossing Drive, Rogers; Medina's Tri Tip Co., 320 N. Bloomington St., Suite B, Lowell