Bicycling industry a boon for Northwest Arkansas

The bicycling industry generated more than $159 million in total economic impact from cycling-related jobs, tourism revenue and taxes in Northwest Arkansas in 2022, according to a new study.

“Visitors and residents alike have long celebrated the outdoors in Arkansas,” said Tom Walton, Walton Family Foundation Home Region program chairman. “But in many ways, our recreational economy is just getting started.” Walton and his brother Steuart, grandsons of Walmart founder Sam Walton, share a passion for mountain biking and have been leading advocates of investing in the region’s trails. The Walton Family Foundation says it has invested about $85 million toward trails in Northwest Arkansas since 2007. That money has leveraged investments by cities and local partners in the region to add more trails to the system.

Benton, Washington, Carroll, Newton and Madison counties host 565 miles of soft-surface trail and 206 miles of paved trails, according to Trailblazers, a nonprofit cycling advocacy group, which has developed more than 300 miles of multi-use trails. Trailblazers tracks the trails in the region as they are built and uploads the information to its GIS mapping system, which can be viewed on the group’s website.

Trailblazers estimates that paved paths cost about $1.5 million per mile to build and soft-surface trails roughly $8 per linear foot.

The study, from the Center for Business and Economic Research at the University of Arkansas’ Sam M. Walton College of Business, aims to inform regional and state policymakers, donors and other community leaders about the overall return on their investments in the bicycling culture in Northwest Arkansas.

“This report demonstrates that the strategic investments being made in trails and cycling infrastructure continue to serve as a major economic driver for the region,” said Nelson Peacock, president and CEO of the Northwest Arkansas Council.

The study should also be helpful to regional planners.

“The value of a report like this is that it monetizes the benefits of investing in active transportation and related amenities,” said Tim Conklin, executive director of the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission.

JOBS CREATED

Cycling-related businesses such as bike shops, repairs, equipment and trail maintenance contributed more than $100 million in economic impact, supported 743 jobs and generated $6 million in state and local taxes, according to the study.

Cycling events and tourism, which require hotels, restaurants and shopping, generated an economic impact of $59 million, supported 587 jobs and generated $4.7 million in state and local taxes.

“The more people ride bikes, the more this ecosystem grows and you create jobs in Northwest Arkansas,” said Mervin Jebaraj, director of the Center for Business and Economic Research. “It’s nice to have as a recreational activity, but it generates its own economic activity.” Bicycling participation by Northwest Arkansas residents also generates an additional $59 million in avoided health care costs for conditions such as heart disease, stroke, cancer and diabetes, according to the study.

Data collected and maintained by the Runway Group, a holding company headquartered in Bentonville and backed by Steuart and Tom Walton, found that there were 109 businesses associated with bicycle operation in Benton and Washington counties in 2022.

The Runway data also shows that since 2018, 34 cycling-related business and service providers have moved to or launched in Northwest Arkansas, the number of cycling events has grown by 18 and the number of shops that sell, rent or repair bikes has grown by 17. The 109 bicycling-related businesses in Northwest Arkansas employed a total of 530 people.

Cycling-related businesses created additional economic activity within the region. For every dollar of business operation, the total economic impact generated was $1.60, according to the study.

In total, Northwest Arkansas residents spent $33.6 million on bicycles, accessories and maintenance last year, according to the study.

HOSTING THE WORLD

Walmart sponsored the 2022 Walmart UCI Cyclo-Cross World Championship in Northwest Arkansas. That event drew 17,500 spectators, race participants, race officials and event staff and volunteers to the three-day championship race, which was at Centennial Park in Fayetteville. University researchers estimate that nearly $9.9 million was generated from that one event.

Trailblazers designed the racecourse for the Cyclo-Cross event and provided trail use data for the study from their network of counters, according to Erin Rushing, CEO.

“When I went to the event, just seeing all the people from all over the world there was eye-opening,” Rushing said. “I didn’t know what to expect, but when you get there or you ride the bus up to the event and hardly anybody’s speaking English, it’s cool.” Rushing said he hopes UCI will do another worldwide event in Northwest Arkansas.

The study matches up with what Trailblazers is seeing on the ground, Rushing said.

“We see cars and vans and people from all over the U.S. that come here to use our trails, so it backed up what we’re seeing in the field,” Rushing said. “It’s great. I had no doubt that it was in the multimillions of economic value, and it just continues to grow.” Rushing said having data that actually shows the growth in tourism and biking tourism validates the efforts by people and groups who promote cycling in the region.

“I’ve been doing this a long time, and it’s pretty cool to watch because every day is something new. We just didn’t have this,” Rushing said. “In 2015, six or seven years ago, you could drive through the Bentonville square and there weren’t any bikes or very few bikes. Now, you can go over and there are bikes, there are bike racks, people on bikes … It’s crazy.” Other biking events in 2022 included the Joe Martin Stage Race, the Big Sugar Gravel, the Arkansas Enduro Series and the Battle for Townsend Ridge.



