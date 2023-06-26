Bill Clinton and former Maryland governor Hogan tell Little Rock crowd bipartisanship is needed in politics

Former President Bill Clinton and former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan held the latest Frank and Kula Kumpuris Distinguished Lecture Series at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock on Sunday, discussing the polarization of American politics, the importance of bipartisanship and finding middle ground.

Clinton, who was president from 1993 to 2001, was also the governor of Arkansas from 1979 to 1981, and then again from 1983 to 1992.

Hogan, a Republican, became governor of Democrat-leaning Maryland in 2015 on a platform of fiscal responsibility and left office in 2023 after guiding his state through the covid-19 pandemic with some of the highest approval ratings in the country. Many people offered his name up as a possible 2024 Republican candidate to challenge GOP front-runner Donald Trump for the party nomination. Hogan said in March he was not planning on running in the 2024 race.

Sunday, Hogan said he has never been more concerned about the state of America's political landscape than he is now. Most Americans, he said, view themselves as moderate or close-to-center on the political spectrum. Despite this, the loudest voices in the political world tend to be those who are on the extremes of the political spectrum, Hogan said.

"I'm concerned about the Republican Party, that we've now got 12 people running for president and there is one seems to get nearly all the, more than half the votes and nobody else gets any kind of traction," Hogan said.

The political focus can't be on the past, Hogan said, citing the Jan. 6, 2021, protest and election denialism over the 2020 election that has been a central focus of many Republicans' campaign messages. Instead, politicians need to focus on getting the economy on track and improving education.

Clinton agreed, recalling that, especially after his election to the presidency and former President Barack Obama's election, things went haywire on the right. Many of those on the hard right, Clinton said, see the government as inherently evil. He emphasized the need to go back to bipartisan cooperation.

"We can disagree without being disagreeable," Hogan said. He added that the country needed to return to the days where people would sit down, set their differences aside and work together to solve important issues.

Clinton and Hogan also addressed the conversation surrounding immigration.

Clinton noted that the U.S.'s birthrate is below the replacement rate needed to keep the nation's population stable; it doesn't make sense to be anti-immigration because of that, he said.

"We have made a decision as a country that we'd rather have an issue than a solution [to the immigration issue]," Clinton said.

Hogan noted that people are always talking past one another and trying to one-up each other. Most Americans, he said, want both a secure border and a path to citizenship for immigrants. He emphasized the need for solutions to the immigration issue instead of constant debate.

While focusing on issues of political importance, both men took moments to reflect on their time out of office. Hogan joked that he was tea

ching himself how to drive again after being driven around during all his years in office, while Clinton said that the reason he was elected so many times was specifically because voters didn't want him driving.

Clinton and Hogan also took questions submitted by the audience. One audience member asked what Clinton saw as the biggest threat to democracy. The former president said his biggest concern was that Americans "willingly give it up."

Clinton cited his concerns that the world's "information ecosystem" had been compromised by the rise of social media, bots and trolls. He said he was worried that Americans will only listen to viewpoints that they agree with.

"[His mother-in-law] forced herself to listen to Fox News an hour a day," despite Clinton describing her as the most liberal member of their family.

When Clinton asked her why she did, "she said 'Nobody's wrong all the time. And secondly, if they're not right, I have to know how to answer. I have to listen to them.'"

"That's pretty good advice," Clinton added.

Also in attendance at the lecture was Hillary Clinton, Clinton's wife, former U.S. secretary of state and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee.