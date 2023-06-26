Crews working to restore power across the state after Sunday evening storm

Statewide restoration and cleanup efforts will continue into the week after high velocity winds Sunday killed two people, injured one and left thousands of Arkansans without power during a week of record high temperatures, according to Willie Gilmore with the National Weather Service in Little Rock.

Gilmore said, despite there being no confirmation of a tornado on the ground last night, 50- to 80-mile-per-hour winds knocked a tree onto one Carlisle home, killing two of the residents and injuring another.

The names and ages of the people in the home are unavailable at this time.

Winds from the storms continued to barrel through scattered parts of the state, damaging traffic signals, knocking trees into roads and onto homes while snapping power lines.

Power outage updates Monday afternoon show that 94,052 customers tracked on Poweroutage.us are still without power.

The site said 23,077 residents in Lonoke County are without power, 34,923 residents in Pulaski County are without power, 5,357 residents in Faulkner County are without power and nearly 85% of residents in Bradley County are without power.

An estimated 43,315 of Entergy's customers are still without power as of early Monday afternoon, according to Entergy.com.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders declared a state of emergency Monday, exempting vehicles that are responding to the power outages, such as electric utility vehicles and bucket trucks, from having to stop at highway weigh stations in Arkansas until July 1.

In Conway, the intersection of Davis and Caldwell streets is still blocked and will likely be blocked "well into the night," according to Mayor Bart Castleberry in a joint news conference with Conway Corp.

Castleberry added that the intersection of Davis and Johnson streets is also blocked, as well as Clifton Street just north of Prince Street and Hillcrest Drive.

Additional comments from the mayor reiterated that all other roads have at least one functioning lane with traffic moving.

Traffic signals along Harkrider Street in Conway were also damaged by the winds and are functioning on temporary battery power.

Castleberry said the transportation department is changing the batteries every five hours.

Residents in Conway can access the Don Owen Sports Complex located at 10 Lower Ridge Road and the McGee Center at 3800 College Avenue until 9 p.m. if they were impacted by last night's weather, Castleberry said.

Conway Corp CEO Bret Caroll in the news conference Monday said they received the first call for power outage at 5:10 p.m last night. At the peak of the storm, he said an estimated 8,000 residents were without power.

He said crews have worked that number down to about 2,500 customers still without power.

"It takes a lot of time to get those trees out of the way, cut up and moved so we can begin to do power restorations," Caroll said. "Our crews are working around the clock as safely and as efficiently as they can to get power restored."

In North Little Rock, an estimated 27,000 residents were without power Sunday night, according to a tweet from the city's official account.

Restoration efforts lowered the number to around 19,000 by Monday morning, with 900 outages restored in Sherwood near Harmon Recreation Center Monday afternoon, city officials said.

In Cabot, many of the traffic signals across the city were damaged by the storm, according to Facebook posts by the city Sunday and Monday.

"Please treat these as a four way stop and be careful driving through these intersections," one post said. "Trash services informed us they will be on a delay and behind as well."

Additional posts to the Facebook account said residents without power should use the Cooling Center at 2102 South 2nd Street through 8 p.m. Monday.

The Peak Center at 506 N. Grant Street will be the "official" cooling center for Tuesday where residents can access WIFI, T.V. and cool air, according to another official Cabot Facebook post.

Information relating to statewide cleanup efforts, debris and power outages will continue as information becomes available.







