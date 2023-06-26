Deadline approaching to apply for FEMA assistance from the March 31 storms and tornadoes

Arkansas homeowners and renters in Cross, Lonoke and Pulaski counties whose homes sustained damage from the March 31 severe storms and tornadoes have until July 3 to apply for federal disaster assistance, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said Monday.

Disaster assistance may include financial help with temporary lodging and home repairs. People can apply at the website disasterassistance.gov or calling (800) 621-3362.

The toll-free telephone lines are open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central time, seven days a week. Video relay service (VRS) and captioned telephone service, among others, are available by providing FEMA with one's phone number. Multilingual operators are available (press 2 for Spanish).

Individuals can also visit a Disaster Recovery Center, until they close onWednesday, to apply and meet with FEMA specialists in person. To locate a center, people can go on the FEMA phone app or the website egateway.fema.gov/ESF6/DRCLocator.

July 3 is also the deadline to apply for a U.S. Small Business Administration low-interest disaster loan.

Loans are available to businesses of all sizes, nonprofits, homeowners and renters. One can apply online at sba.gov/funding-programs/disaster-assistance. Assistance completing an application is available by calling (800) 659-2955 or emailing DDisasterCustomerAssistance@sba.gov.



