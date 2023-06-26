Former Maumelle finance director says she will wrap up city’s 2021 audit this week

Liz Mathis, Maumelle's former director of finance, said her "sole focus" is trying to get the city's 2021 annual finance report to auditors this week as the June 30 fiscal deadline approaches.

Mathis resigned in March. A resolution between her and the city allowed her to keep working on the 2021 report in the months that followed.

"She has been extremely gracious for it and, quite frankly, she probably wants to be done with it more than anybody," Mayor Caleb Norris said. "She spent three years working on the books and didn't want to just abandon ship."

Mathis also agreed to help the city in its transition to a new payroll software as she worked to finish the finance report, which she later noted is what kept her from getting the report done by May 31 like she hoped for.

June 30 will mark the end of the 18-month period allotted for the city to get the report to auditors. According to Mathis, if the report is submitted this week, the city should hear back from auditors by the end of July.

An additional $10,765 was approved toward the general fund budget to pay Mathis $45.57 an hour as she completed the report and payroll transition.

"The payroll stuff took longer," Mathis said last week during the City Council meeting. "As much as I'd love to be able to say I can stay up all night and do these things, I am limited on energy levels. If I've learned anything over the last three years of working on catching up the city's audits and cleaning things up, it's that sometimes it just takes a little longer than we think."

While working to complete the report, Mathis began working full time as a senior accountant for De Wafelbakkers in North Little Rock shortly after her resignation. She said last week that she spends her evenings after work trying to get the report done.

"One of the major reasons I agreed to stay on and help with the transition is that we weren't quite finished in a few areas, and I didn't want to see all the work that the finance team has done fall apart," Mathis wrote in an email to the mayor in March.

As for the list of open items the auditors are waiting for, Mathis said she is crossing them off one by one as she wraps up the report.

Norris reiterated that the decision to keep Mathis in the system for several months was not taken lightly.

"She still has access and had access to a lot of the city's financials," Norris said. "If she wasn't completely trustworthy, when someone gives a notice like that, you get them out of your books."

The completion of the 2021 report will mark the fourth finalized report and audit for the city submitted by Mathis in her less than three years working as the finance director.

Norris said the submission of the audit is "the least newsworthy" of the city's previous annual reports and deadlines.

He also highlighted that the decision to keep Mathis as an hourly employee has allowed Beatriz Sousa, the new finance director, to tackle the day-to-day finances and prepare for the 2022 report without having to worry about 2021.

Council Member Steve Mosley said that, although the agreement has helped get the 2021 report done while keeping Sousa on the current finance needs, he wishes Sousa had been shown more of the annual report process.

"I've had some discomfort about having the outgoing finance director remaining involved for an extended time, but thought maybe that would keep our 2021 financial report and audit on track for a more timely completion and perhaps give Ms. Sousa some exposure to our annual comprehensive reporting," Mosley said. "Unfortunately, our targeted completion date of May 31 was not met and it appears that Ms. Sousa didn't get quite the exposure to that process as initially thought."

Mosley added, however, that he hopes the experience will create a space where Sousa can continue to organize the city's finances and keep daily work caught up so that the annual work is "not such an ordeal" down the line.

Mathis said that despite the delay, she hopes to wrap the report up this week and believes the city is in great shape.

"Those reports are very detailed and one little thing can kind of hang it up," Mathis said. "I think we're in a good place moving forward and should be able to get everything wrapped up so that Beatriz can learn how to prepare one and work on the 2022 report."

The books and finances for 2022, Mathis said, are reconciled, closed out and ready so Sousa can start on the 2022 annual report.

"That was not quite the case when I got here," Mathis said. "Lots of work still to be done but I have no doubt that Beatriz is already well on her way to picking up that mantle and running with it."