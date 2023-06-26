Alumni celebrate how historic Immanuel High shaped Black students in Arkansas County

ARKANSAS COUNTY — Immanuel High School played a vital role in educating Black students in the Jim Crow era. The school is gone, but it's still vivid in the hearts and minds of those it influenced.

The school was part of Arkansas County School District 73, which had an enrollment exceeding 500 in the 1950s. Centered in a community of the same name, Immanuel stood some five miles from Almyra in the southeastern part of the county. When the district closed in the 1960s, its students were scattered.

These days, the Immanuel community has a population of 10. But on May 27, a sunny Saturday, about 75 people gathered under and around canopies in a grassy area near where the high school stood, to celebrate the unveiling of a marker commemorating the district.

Citizens for Immanuel and the Grand Prairie Historical Society erected the marker with the help of a $3,500 grant from the Curtis Sykes Memorial Grant Program administered by the Black History Commission of Arkansas and financed through the Arkansas State Archives.

Other than that marker, the most visible sign this was once a vibrant campus is a brick building constructed about 1960 for a gym and classrooms. The building enjoyed another life as the Immanuel Christian School, from 1978 to 1989, and is now used as a community center. Otherwise, sidewalks lead to the ghosts of school buildings.

The high school was the last to go. It was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2007, but by 2016 was in dire disrepair and was demolished.

I attended the dedication and met a number of people whose pride in the district and sense of history are as deep as the Delta soil. Shortly, we will visit with a few of them — Janice Streeter, James Phillips, Ray Butler, Gracie Jemerson — but first here's a synopsis of the Immanuel district history.

40 ACRES FOR $200

After the Civil War, formerly enslaved people began settling in this part of Arkansas County. Communities and churches emerged, and the churches took on the role of educating young people. In 1880, area congregations organized the White River District Association of Baptist Churches.

Gladys Dodson Young, a 1944 Immanuel graduate, documented the school's history in 2010 for the Grand Prairie Historical Society's Historical Bulletin. "Seeing a need for Christian education and an extension of education beyond the eighth grade," Young wrote, "citizens from the geographical areas of the district formed a committee with representatives from churches of the district."

It took some 20 years to save the money and find the land, but in the early 1900s, the association paid $200 for a 40-acre tract.

It took another five years to clear the heavily forested area. (For an idea of such wilderness, check out the nearby Lower White River National Wildlife Refuge, including an enormous bald cypress which, at 126 feet, is the state's biggest tree.)

A two-story, wood frame structure was built first. The first floor included classrooms, a chapel and a dining area. The second floor was a dormitory for female pupils and teachers.

Next, a four-room dormitory for male pupils and teachers was built.

Young wrote that the school was named Immanuel Industrial Institute — Immanuel meaning "God with us" and Industrial indicating the training the school would offer. It opened in 1910.

Students who stayed on campus could pay for their room and board by working on the school farm. The campus included a blacksmith shop and a broom factory, which helped earn money for the school. Besides blacksmithing and broom-making, students could learn about trades such as carpentry and upholstery, as well as art, music and the humanities.

Other than those living on campus, students from surrounding communities walked to the school or were carried by horse and wagon. Others arrived on the backs of trucks. At times, up to 100 students attended the institute, some coming from Jefferson, Lee, Monroe, Phillips and St. Francis counties. In 1968, two years after Arkansas County School District 73 closed, Janice Streeter's aunt Cardalene Smith took this photo of the Immanuel High School classroom and administration building. (Photo courtesy of Janice Streeter)

ROSENWALD SCHOOL

The school fell on hard times during a deep recession after World War I. "These were the most difficult years of the existence of the institution," Young wrote. The dormitories, broom factory and blacksmith shop were closed.

In 1923, the association's trustees deeded two acres to the public school system, paving the way for a Rosenwald School.

Julius Rosenwald was "one of the most significant figures in Southern Black education," according to the Central Arkansas Library System's Encyclopedia of Arkansas (see arkansasonline.com/626rosen). He made a fortune in Sears, Roebuck, and Co. stock, became chairman of the company in 1922, and set up a fund to provide grants for Black schools. With help from the fund, 4,977 schools were built in the South, 389 in Arkansas.

"In 2002," the encyclopedia notes, "Rosenwald Schools gained national attention when the National Trust for Historic Preservation named all Rosenwald Schools one of America's eleven most endangered places." Later efforts led by the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program found that only 18 Rosenwald Schools still existed in Arkansas.

A few of the buildings had been preserved, the encyclopedia states, but most were "vacant and deteriorating, lacking markers to indicate their important place in Arkansas' history."

(To read Democrat-Gazette stories about other Rosenwald Schools see arkansasonline.com/626lost and arkansasonline.com/626tuggle.)

EQUITABLE ACCESS

Shifting the focus back to Immanuel, a 1981 article in the Historical Bulletin detailed the district's efforts to broaden its curriculum in the 1930s and 1940s by instituting vocational agriculture and home economics classes. Patrons approved a 6-mill tax to build a shop and a home economics building. At this point, the district was renamed Immanuel Vocational Institute.

As happened elsewhere across the United States, education in Arkansas County began to change radically after World War II. By a court order, two nearby districts were annexed in 1947 to the Immanuel district. At this point, the district enjoyed its greatest enrollment.

But, in the 1960s, another court order put an end to Immanuel.

Streeter, who had a long career in education and serves as corresponding secretary for the Citizens for Immanuel board of directors, emailed me a wealth of information about the district, including this explanation of its demise:

"No litigation was filed against the Immanuel School District. However, lawsuits and petitions filed by the African Americans of DeWitt against the DeWitt School District over equitable access to an education impacted the longevity of the Immanuel District and all schools in south Arkansas County both white and African American."

The litigation led to Immanuel's dissolution in 1966. "Students who had attended Immanuel were dispersed to predominantly white schools throughout southern Arkansas County and to the African American districts in Stuttgart and Clarendon," Streeter wrote.

She was in the sixth grade when the district closed. She said that despite the dramatic upheaval, former classmates stayed in touch with one another and performed well at their new schools.

"People were quite impressed with the education we received at Immanuel," she said. "We made good grades. We shined." Cardalene Smith photographed Immanuel Elementary School in 1968, two years after the local school district closed in Arkansas County. (Photo courtesy of Janice Streeter)NEW AMBITION

And so now here we are back at the dedication of that historical marker.

Phillips, a Citizens board member, told the audience: "This is just the beginning."

Plans include a parking area and a concrete slab for visitors to stand on while reading the marker.

Phillips also said there are plans to restore a merry-go-round on the school grounds. "We played on that when we were kids," he told me later, his voice joyful with fond memories. "It's a part of our history."

His family's connection with the district goes back to the 1920s when his father, Abraham Phillips, was a student there. The younger Phillips was in junior high when the district closed. He became a longtime high school agriculture teacher and farmer of rice and soybeans.

Butler, president of the Citizens board and a member of Gideon's International, told the gathering about God's guidance in his life and how happy he is that he can now afford to do some things he couldn't do before retirement. Like the others, Butler is determined to keep the school's history alive.

His older siblings graduated from Immanuel High School, but the school was closed the year he finished eighth grade. He went to high school at St. Charles, some 20 miles away. Afterward, he served 33 years and 10 months with the Arkansas Army National Guard, including a stint in Iraq in 2004-2005.

After the ceremony, Butler passed around a cap and good-naturedly encouraged donations.

"These are some really good people," he told me. "A lot have moved away, but still they come back." Gracie Jemerson's parents and uncle worked for Immanuel High School and she attended a dedication for its historical marker on May 27. She returned to the community after years away and now lives next door to the house where she grew up. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Sonny Rhodes)

HOME TO STAY

Now let's meet Jemerson, one of those who has come back. Permanently. Her ties to the district go to its beginning: Her mother's uncle, the Rev. P.A. Garrison, was the first principal. Her late parents, John and Lucy Garrison Jemerson, worked at the school, he as a custodian, she in the lunchroom.

The family lived just east of the school. Her father, who also was a sharecropper, would get up well before dawn in cold weather, get a blaze going in their home's wood-burning stove and then hike over to the campus, where he would fire up more stoves.

The school had a huge role in shaping her. "When I was 3 or 4, I would ride my trike over there and peep in the windows." When the school discarded books, her father would bring some home, including a set of encyclopedias, which fired her imagination. "They caused me to ask a lot of questions."

Graduating from DeWitt High in 1974, she went to college, moved to such places as Oklahoma City and Memphis, then returned to Immanuel to care for her mother. She retired after 15 years as a career counselor at the University of Arkansas' Phillips Community College DeWitt campus.

She said she had always wanted to live in a tiny house, so that's what she's doing, right next door to where she grew up.

With that it seems like a good time to return again to that dedication ceremony. It closed with the singing of the Immanuel Alma Mater, written by Izora Ransom Gamble and Mack H. John, Class of '57. Sung to the tune of "Auld Lang Syne," here are the closing lines:

Whenever we wander far away

No matter where we are

We'll think of you in our dark night

As joy beyond compare.

Immanuel, Immanuel, how we love thee

The things you stand for, things you are

Should ever and always be.

Sonny Rhodes is a mostly retired journalism professor who likes to walk and visit historic places.

Alumni sing the alma mater of historic Immanuel High School during a marker dedication ceremony May 27 honoring the former Rosenwald School in Arkansas County. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Glenn Mosenthin)













James Phillips (left) and Glenn Mosenthin swap stories after speaking May 27 at the dedication of a historical marker for Immanuel High School off Arkansas 33 east of Almyra. Phillips is a member of Citizens for Immanuel. Mosenthin belongs to the Grand Prairie Historical Society. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Sonny Rhodes)



