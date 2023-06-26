Four finalists in running to replace outgoing chief executive officer of Little Rock Water Reclamation Authority

Four finalists are in the running to replace the Little Rock Water Reclamation Authority's outgoing Chief Executive Officer Gregorio Ramon after officials winnowed down a field of more than three dozen applicants.

Ramon's forthcoming resignation was announced on April 19. He joined the wastewater utility in October 2014 after previously working for the Central Arizona Project and is paid an annual salary of $265,491.

The final decision on a new chief executive officer will be up to the seven-member Little Rock Water Reclamation Commission. Finalists for the position are:

Darrell Blenniss Jr., director of public utilities for the city of Naperville, Ill.'s Water and Wastewater Utility.

Jean Block, chief legal officer for the Little Rock Water Reclamation Authority.

Kenneth Morgan, a deputy director within the city of San Diego's Public Utilities Department.

Michael Rhoda, chief financial officer for the Little Rock Water Reclamation Authority.

Blenniss has overseen Naperville's Water and Wastewater Utility since March 2019.

He previously served as executive director of the Central Lake County Joint Action Water Agency based in Lake Bluff, Ill., according to his application materials. From 2004 to 2007, Blenniss served as the city manager of Danville, Ky.

He holds a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Louisville, a master's degree in public administration from Ohio State University and a certificate in human resources management from DePaul University, according to his application materials.

"I have a broad base of experience in various management positions in units of local government, including over 19 years of direct oversight for both wholesale and retail water/sewer utility operations," he wrote in a cover letter.

Block has worked as the Water Reclamation Authority's chief legal counsel since April 2016 after previously serving in the same role for the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery beginning in November 2012, according to her application materials.

From 2005 to 2012, Block worked as an assistant attorney general within the Arkansas attorney general's office.

She received her undergraduate degree from the University of California at Berkeley and a law degree from the University of Kansas School of Law.

In a cover letter, Block cited her experience serving on the Water Reclamation Commission when it was known as the Sanitary Sewer Committee, in addition to her seven years on the utility's senior leadership team.

"This tenure, combined with my strong leadership skills, collaborative management style, innovative foresight, and twenty-three years of legal, policy, regulatory, and operations experience, make me the ideal leader for [the utility]," Block wrote.

Morgan's application cited his work managing more than 270 employees tasked with operating and maintaining San Diego's water distribution system.

Additionally, Morgan is the head of a consulting firm called KCM Consulting Services Inc. He has provided those consulting services since 2000 in between his various other jobs, according to his application materials.

He joined the city of San Diego last August. Morgan previously served as water director for the city of Fort Worth between December 2017 and March 2018, his application said.

A licensed professional engineer, Morgan holds a bachelor's degree from Missouri University of Science and Technology.

Rhoda has worked as the Water Reclamation Authority's chief financial officer since July 2019.

Before joining the utility, he was the president and co-owner of RhoKro Enterprises LLC, which his application described as a family-owned franchise of Granite Transformations offering kitchen and bathroom remodeling services using proprietary materials.

His work experience also includes government affairs roles with Alltel and Windstream.

Rhoda, a certified public accountant, received a bachelor's degree from Eastern Illinois University.

Naomi Roundtree, the utility's associate director of human resources, said in an email exchange that an initial selection panel was comprised of Ramon, commissioner Chris Marsh and former commissioner Lauren Waldrip.

Officials have reserved July 13-14 for the finalists to have site tours and interviews with the commission, according to Roundtree.

During a commission meeting Wednesday, Ramon informed officials that the group comprised of himself, Marsh and Waldrip had conducted interviews with the applicants they felt were the most qualified and the list had been reduced.

Commissioners could expect to receive more information about the July interviews with the full commission, Ramon said.

He later acknowledged that Wednesday's meeting was likely to be his last monthly commission meeting as chief executive officer and took a moment to thank his staff as well as the commissioners.

At least 38 people have applied to replace Ramon, according to records the utility provided to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette pursuant to an Arkansas Freedom of Information Act request.

They include Blake Weindorf, the chief operating officer of Central Arkansas Water, the utility that supplies drinking water to the Little Rock metro area.