Get off my lawn!

Perhaps I'm conforming to stereotype; the older I get, the more out of touch I become when it comes to technology and social fads and fashion.

I've had no involvement of any kind with social media; never tweeted, never been on Facebook, and have only a hazy clue what Pinterest and Instagram are (or if they still even are things). All I know about TikTok is from what I've read, which is that lots of young people are on it and probably shouldn't be (that Chinese Communist Party part).

I don't watch any podcasts and don't spend time perusing YouTube. I've also never participated in an online "chat" or left comments after reading an online article.

I'm not quite sure what an "influencer" is, but suspect the kind of people they influence aren't particularly bright.

I have a cell phone but use it mostly just to call and be called and send text messages; the vast majority of the other functions and apps go to waste because I don't want to take the time to learn how to use them (even though I would probably be thankful afterwards if I did).

The only videos I watch on my phone are those sent by friends and family, and I can't imagine trying to view movies or sports on such a small screen (anyone watching "Lawrence of Arabia" or "Apocalypse Now" on a cell phone is therefore committing the equivalent of a capital crime).

In general, I tend to feel sorry for people who spend so much of their time staring into cell phones and living their lives online, telling "friends" they've never met and never will what they had for breakfast and what their favorite dog breed is. There's something wrong when you see four people at a table in a restaurant looking at their phones rather than talking to each other.

One of the more depressing moments in my long teaching career was when one of my best students told me--and was somewhat mystified that I hadn't already known--that none of her classmates read books, newspapers, or magazines any longer and instead got all their information about the world from Facebook (!!!).

My decision to retire from teaching not long thereafter stemmed, at least in part, from a realization that I couldn't possibly understand the worldview of such creatures and didn't want to; that their capacity to learn from the generally traditional manner I taught was limited and certain to continue diminishing over time.

The thought also occurred that those who acquire their information in such a fashion are easily manipulated and indoctrinated without even knowing it is happening, that they are subversive of democratic citizenship because they have no mechanisms for distinguishing true from false and therefore end up believing a great deal that isn't true and disbelieving a great deal that is.

The problem isn't "misinformation" or "disinformation" (whatever the difference happens to be), but the increasing inability of social media-marinated morons to identify it when they see it.

At the least, it doesn't surprise me to read studies showing a correlation between the amount of social media people consume and resulting levels of anxiety and depression (along with ignorance).

My admittedly limited experience limits the value of my observations, but the hunch is that the world viewed through social media is much more dismal, even terrifying than the real one, where people seem to manage without that much difficulty to get along with and be civil toward each other despite often having vastly different opinions and values.

Perhaps the people I am most baffled by are those who seem to spend all their waking hours sending out tweets, much like a former president of the United States once did. Studies suggest that a relatively small percentage of Twitter users produce the overwhelming majority of tweets, presumably consisting of responses to other tweets they approve or disapprove of. Where they find the time to monitor all that remains a mystery.

At the least, it can't be particularly healthy to care so much about the opinions of people you don't know or to assume that such people are equally eager to hear yours.

As for television news, I've always been amused by critics who accuse me of parroting Fox News talking points since I've never seen Fox News and wouldn't even know where to find it on the program guide. I stopped watching any kind of TV news long before Fox and MSNBC were created, on the grounds that even small doses make you stupid.

I've always believed that in a representative democracy you get both the politics and media you deserve, and that we therefore have nobody but ourselves to blame for being stuck with Joe Biden and Donald Trump and untrustworthy, corrupt media sources that prop them up.

Back in the day when people got their knowledge of the world around them from those things called newspapers, Winston Churchill allegedly observed that there was no more powerful argument against democracy than a five-minute conversation with the average voter.

Perhaps in the age of Twitter and Facebook, we could amend that to two minutes.

So says the curmudgeon.

Freelance columnist Bradley R. Gitz, who lives and teaches in Batesville, received his Ph.D. in political science from the University of Illinois.