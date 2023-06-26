Guatemala tallies votes to trim presidential field





GUATEMALA CITY -- Polling centers closed and poll workers began tallying ballots across Guatemala on Sunday evening to determine hundreds of congressional and local races, but the big presidential field was expected only to be narrowed and require a runoff.

While some isolated incidents reportedly interrupted the vote in some localities, voting appeared to have been orderly and peaceful in much of the country.

Many Guatemalans expressed disappointment with their presidential choices after three opposition candidates were excluded by authorities. A large number of null ballots were expected, and experts said it could depress turnout.





With none of the 22 presidential candidates polling near the required 50% threshold for winning outright, a second round of voting on Aug. 20 between the top two finishers was almost certain.

In San Jose del Golfo in central Guatemala, locals would not allow the voting center to open, saying people from outside the municipality had been bused in to vote. When electoral authorities tried to open a new voting location in the town they were blocked by locals, officials said.

Later Sunday, the Supreme Electoral Tribunal said voting had been canceled in San Jose del Golfo due to the disturbances. The town's citizens will be able to vote Aug. 20 during the expected second round of presidential voting, the tribunal said.

Voters aid a woman affected by tear gas fired by police at a polling station after clashes erupted when electoral authorities delayed opening it to voters due to alleged electoral violations during general elections in San Jose El Golfo, outskirts of Guatemala City, Sunday, June 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)



Neighbors and voters gather gather at a polling station after electoral authorities delayed it's opening due to alleged electoral violations during general elections in San Jose El Golfo, outskirts of Guatemala City, Sunday, June 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)



Police fire tear gas at a polling station after clashes erupted when electoral authorities delayed it's opening to voters due to alleged electoral violations during general elections in San Jose El Golfo, outskirts of Guatemala City, Sunday, June 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)



A voter has her finger stained with electoral ink after voting during general elections in Sumpango, Guatemala, Sunday, March 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)



Zury Rios Sosa, presidential candidate for the Valor and Unionista coalition, votes during general elections in Guatemala City, Sunday, June 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Wilder Lopez)



Voters line up at a poling station during general elections in Sumpango, Guatemala, Sunday, March 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)



An electoral official strains with electoral ink the finger of Zury Rios Sosa, presidential candidate for the Valor and Unionista coalition, after she voted during general elections in Guatemala City, Sunday, June 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Wilder Lopez)



Police fire tear gas at polling station after clashes erupted when electoral authorities delayed opening it to voters due to alleged electoral violations during general elections in San Jose El Golfo, outskirts of Guatemala City, Sunday, June 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)



Police guard a polling station after clashes erupted when electoral authorities delayed it's opening to voters due to alleged electoral violations during general elections in San Jose El Golfo, outskirts of Guatemala City, Sunday, June 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)











