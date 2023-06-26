DEAR HELOISE: About three months ago, I had a nasty eye infection that my doctor felt was caused by my mascara. It was a new brand, not a well-known name.

I had bought the product from an online source at what I thought was a bargain price. Well, the infection that could have caused me to lose sight in that eye wasn't much of a bargain.

I found out that what I bought was more than likely a counterfeit brand. After doing some research, I found out the market is flooded with these counterfeit cosmetics, which have been found to contain rat feces, animal urine, heavy metals, arsenic and cancer-causing agents. The high bacteria content is due to the product being manufactured in unsanitary conditions.

So, here's what to look for: unusually low prices, low-quality packaging, a missing batch number, PAO symbols or sloppy lettering. If you are unsure if it's a fake brand, then don't buy it. Many of the manufacturers of these counterfeit cosmetics use the profits for illegal purposes, such as drugs or human trafficking.

Avoid buying cosmetics at flea markets, street vendors and many discount sites online. It may cost a little more, but it's safer to shop at well-known department store, brand cosmetic stores or franchised stores.

If you suspect someone of selling counterfeit cosmetics, visit www.iprcenter.gov/referral to report the business. Stay safe!

-- C.H.M.,

Los Angeles

DEAR READER: C.H.M., thank you for this information. I know we all look for ways to cut costs and still look attractive, but sometimes a bargain is not a good deal if it is unsafe to use.

DEAR READERS: Got several insulated drink holders? Here are some additional uses for them:

Use them as a small vase to hold artificial flowers.

Use them to hold loose change.

Use them to hold pencils and pens.

Cut out circles from the material and place under wobbly chair or table legs.

