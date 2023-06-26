Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Hill: Flatside expansion would provide Arkansans with more ‘untouched wilderness’

Wilderness site in Ouachitas would grow by 2,215 acres by Alex Thomas | Today at 4:13 a.m.

WASHINGTON -- The Flatside Wilderness Area is a special place to U.S. Rep. French Hill.

When the Little Rock Republican was a member of Little Rock Catholic High School's backpacking club, Hill and his classmates would hike on the Ouachita National Recreation Trail, which cuts through the current wilderness area in Saline and Perry counties. In 1983, Hill climbed to the top of Flatside Pinnacle.

Those trips happened before President Ronald Reagan approved making the Flatside Wilderness a protected area in October 1984.

"Those two memories of Flatside stick out from a long time ago," Hill told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

The

Print Headline: Hill proposal would expand Flatside area

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT