Hill: Flatside expansion would provide Arkansans with more ‘untouched wilderness’

WASHINGTON -- The Flatside Wilderness Area is a special place to U.S. Rep. French Hill.

When the Little Rock Republican was a member of Little Rock Catholic High School's backpacking club, Hill and his classmates would hike on the Ouachita National Recreation Trail, which cuts through the current wilderness area in Saline and Perry counties. In 1983, Hill climbed to the top of Flatside Pinnacle.

Those trips happened before President Ronald Reagan approved making the Flatside Wilderness a protected area in October 1984.

"Those two memories of Flatside stick out from a long time ago," Hill told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

The