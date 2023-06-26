House fire claims three in Carroll County

Three people were killed a fire in Carroll County on Sunday, according to a Facebook post from the Carroll County Sheriff's Office.

Carroll County 911 received a call of a residential structure fire, according to the post. Units from Eureka Springs Fire, Holiday Island Fire and the Sheriff's Office responded. Once the fire was extinguished, three bodies were discovered in the residence, according to the post.

Eureka Springs Fire Chief Gary Inman said the fire call came in around 4 a.m. Sunday. The home at 218 Carroll 3016 was almost completely engulfed by flames when firefighters arrived, he said.

An elderly couple and their grandson were killed, Inman said. The grandfather had called the grandson to say there was a fire at the home and the grandson went to the house and then inside to help, Inman said.

Investigators with the Carroll County Sheriff's Office, Benton County Sheriff's Office, Eureka Springs Fire Department, and Benton County Fire Services are investigating the cause of the fire, according to the post.

The bodies will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab in Little Rock for identification, according to the post.