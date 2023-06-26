Brian Kemp, Republican governor of Georgia, wrote on Twitter that he "[shares] in the outrage ... and [stands] with Georgians everywhere in condemning" antisemitism displayed during neo-Nazi demonstrations outside synagogues in Macon and near Atlanta.

Dustin Holcumbrink, manager of the Radisson Muehlebach hotel in Kansas City, Mo., said the historic facility would honor a retired couple's $38 gift certificate for a night's stay they received as a wedding gift in 1983, "though it was no longer possible for them to stay in their original room."

Xiomara Castro, president of Honduras, announced security measures implemented in Choloma and San Pedro Sula against "the brutal and ruthless terrorist attack ... directed by the drug lords who operate with impunity in the Sula valley drug corridor."

Michelle Lujan Grisham, Democratic governor of New Mexico, said her administration has set up a hotline for women seeking abortion access and advice on other maternal health issues, and it will be staffed by registered nurses with the state's health department.

Sarah Ferguson, former wife of Prince Andrew, who was diagnosed with breast cancer, was released from King Edward VII's Hospital in London to recuperate at home in Windsor after undergoing surgery, according to a spokesperson.

Wyatt Martin, assistant police chief in Houston, urged witnesses to come forward in an incident in which "two groups of individuals were shooting at each other," killing a 17-year-old girl and causing non-life-threatening injuries to an 18-year-old woman and two men, 18 and 20.

Phoebe Copas, 48, of Tompkinsville, Ky., was held on a $1.5 million bond and charged with murder in the death of an El Paso, Texas, Uber driver as police say she shot the man after she mistakenly believed she was kidnapped and taken to Mexico.

Henry Leventis, U.S. attorney in Tennessee, said in a statement his office "will not tolerate hate-based, threats of violence," while announcing that a Kansas man faces federal charges for threatening to carry out a mass shooting at a Nashville Pride festival.

Niels Holck, a Danish national accused of involvement in an arms smuggling case 28 years ago, had his extradition to India approved by Denmark's top prosecuting authority that noted a court must make the final decision.