Our side is righteous

How sweet the truth of our righteous opinions! Our moral outrage naturally feels empowering and almost sinfully satisfying. Words of disgust and anger roll eagerly off our tongues for those lost souls wandering in the wilderness of ignorance. Their radically wrong views on political issues reveal the depth of their wicked ways.

Of course, we proudly consume only news sources that have the integrity to tell us the truth. The consistent affirmation from our news sources and friends for our righteous views further deepens our conviction. What a wonderful country we would have if those lost in darkness could be convinced of the truth. If only they would wake up and recant their radical ways, the dangerous divisions in America would resolve overnight. Let us have hope that they can soon overcome their twisted views so we won't have to vanquish them in the cultural war.

We know in our hearts and minds that only we know the truth, and therefore we cannot allow them to win.

JERRY HENDERSON

Little Rock

Holds Arkansas back

There's now a YouTube video titled "10 Reasons Arkansas Is the Worst State." We should be cautious about the factuality of anything that appears on YouTube, but in this case I can't find any error. The video enumerates 10 categories in which Arkansas is at or near the bottom in quality of life. It shows that in two of the most important categories, education and health care, Arkansas has sunk below Mississippi. Our crime rate is well above the national average, while Little Rock's rate is 432 percent above it.

Let's just take one category: health care. Various surveys are now showing that professionals who provide women's health care are slipping out of red states into friendlier states. Also, fewer medical students are opting to enter the field of women's health. It will take a while for all of this to show up, but clearly states like Arkansas are headed for even greater crises. It appears that health-care workers don't want governors and legislators to dictate to them what care they can or can't give to their patients. Imagine that!

There's already a very noticeable lack of available health care in Arkansas in many areas. Thousands of us are waiting many months to get appointments with specialists, and then we have to wait four or more months to get major operations that are urgently needed.

Meanwhile, our governor and Legislature have us bogged down in crazy issues like what books we should be permitted to read and what teachers should be permitted to teach. And, more important, they have launched a campaign to destroy our public schools, making this whole state an unlivable hellhole.

SANDY WYLIE

Bella Vista