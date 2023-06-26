Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
MASTER CLASS

Slow, steady, twisting plank exercise builds endurance in lower back

by Matt Parrott | Today at 1:52 a.m.
Pilates trainer Danielle Mathews demonstrates step 3 of the Twisting Plank for Matt Parrott's Master Class. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Celia Storey 6/6/23)


With each passing year, I find myself sustaining more frequent "microinjuries" for no reason whatsoever. They don't necessarily require any sort of medical intervention or treatment, but they do affect my workout and activities of daily living.

This week, I'll discuss some ways to deal with microinjuries, and I will share an exercise designed to stave off lower back strains -- one of the most frequent microinjuries that I've dealt with.

About five years ago, I had a client who ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) while making toast in his kitchen. Seriously. He spun around to grab the toast and sustained a life-altering knee injury.

Print Headline: Twisting plank helps prevent injuries in lower back

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT