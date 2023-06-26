Slow, steady, twisting plank exercise builds endurance in lower back





With each passing year, I find myself sustaining more frequent "microinjuries" for no reason whatsoever. They don't necessarily require any sort of medical intervention or treatment, but they do affect my workout and activities of daily living.

This week, I'll discuss some ways to deal with microinjuries, and I will share an exercise designed to stave off lower back strains -- one of the most frequent microinjuries that I've dealt with.

About five years ago, I had a client who ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) while making toast in his kitchen. Seriously. He spun around to grab the toast and sustained a life-altering knee injury.