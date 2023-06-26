Measure to revive downtown ambassador program to go before Little Rock city board in July





A measure to revive a downtown ambassador program in Little Rock is scheduled to go before members of the city's Board of Directors at a July 11 meeting, according to city board documents.





The draft resolution would authorize a one-year contract with the firm Block by Block, with the potential for two extensions of one year each.





The Louisville, Ky.-based firm was the only entity that submitted a response to the city's request for proposals from vendors, according to city board documents.





In exchange for operating the downtown ambassador program, Block by Block would be paid $500,000. Half of the sum is expected to come from the city of Little Rock's 2023 budget; the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau is expected to pay for the other half.





A downtown ambassador program previously was operated by the Downtown Little Rock Partnership, a local 501(c)(3) group. The organization's ambassadors typically walked around downtown Little Rock assisting people with directions, picking up trash and serving as liaisons with the police as needed.





City board members will have an opportunity to discuss the Block by Block resolution and other measures during their agenda-setting meeting on Tuesday afternoon.





