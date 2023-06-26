Meeting on roads planned in Gentry

GENTRY -- The Arkansas Department of Transportation will conduct an in-person public involvement meeting Tuesday from 4-7 p.m., about proposed intersection improvements to Arkansas 12 and Arkansas 59 in Gentry.

The meeting will be held at the Gentry Public Library, McKee Community Room, 105 E. Main St.

The public may view meeting materials and provide written comments until 4:30 p.m. July 12.

A link to meeting materials will be available on the Arkansas Department of Transportation website Tuesday for those unable to attend the in-person session.

A Spanish translation of the presentation will be available on the website.

Submit online comment forms at the meeting or online or print the form and mail it to ARDOT Environmental Division, 10324 Interstate 30, Little Rock, AR 72209.

If you do not have internet access, please contact Karla Sims at (501) 569-2949 or karla.sims@ardot.gov to ask questions about the proposed project.