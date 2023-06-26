Monticello’s Matthews reflects on all-star game

CONWAY -- All-star weekend meant different things to each athlete.

For some, it was one final chance to play a sport they loved. For others, it was a tune-up before beginning a college career. It was the latter for recent Monticello graduate Jemar Matthews.

Matthews played for the East All-Stars, who fell 37-34 to the West in the final minutes of the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star football game Saturday at Estes Stadium.

Matthews said the experience was amazing.

"It was really good," Matthews said. "A lot of competition here, so [it] helped me get better."

Matthews, a wide receiver, started and played most of the game. Although he finished without a reception, he got plenty of reps against talented defenders.

Although some athletes ended their football careers on the striped field at the University of Central Arkansas, Matthews is among those who did not. He signed with Southern Arkansas University in February.

He said he looks forward to an opportunity to keep improving while playing for the Muleriders.

"Getting better and progressing, as best as I can be," Matthews said. "SAU I feel like, they'll definitely make me any better, any bigger, faster, all of that. That seemed like the best place for me."

Matthews was one of two southeast Arkansas athletes in the game alongside Warren graduate Landon Wolfe. He said having the chance to represent Monticello in the All-Star game meant a lot to him.

"Monticello's really a small town," Matthews said. "So anything for that school to get any bigger, I'd love to be able to help out. So it meant a lot."

The West team dominated early, leading 20-0 after the first quarter. The East closed the gap in the third quarter with back-to-back touchdowns, getting as close as 23-21.

The East took its first lead of the night, 34-30, with 2:30 remaining in the fourth quarter when Malachi Gober of North Little Rock scored on a 4-yard quarterback keeper.

The West marched down the field and scored the game-winning touchdown with 1:01 remaining on a 27-yard pass from Brandon Scott of Charleston to Peyton Funk of Farmington. Prescott's Ra'Shawn Bell sealed the win for the West with an interception 10 seconds later.

Matthews said every player was focused, making for a competitive game.

"It came down to the last second, so it's a lot," Matthews said. "Everybody gotta just lock in, just let the game come to you."

Matthews will be a Mulerider the next time he plays. SAU is scheduled to begin the 2023 season at home Aug. 31 against Southeastern Oklahoma State University. SAU will host Matthews' hometown team, the University of Arkansas at Monticello, Nov. 11.

East wide receiver Jemar Matthews, of Monticello, takes the field for a new drive in the first quarter of the Arkansas high school All-Star football game Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the University of Central Arkansas' Estes Stadium. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



East wide receiver Jemar Matthews (86), of Monticello, lines up against West cornerback Ramar Smith, of Little Rock Parkview, in the second quarter of the Arkansas high school All-Star football game Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the University of Central Arkansas' Estes Stadium. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

