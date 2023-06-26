Hikers found human remains Saturday in a Southern California mountain area where actor Julian Sands disappeared five months ago, authorities said. The body discovered about 10 a.m. in wilderness near Mount Baldy was transported to the coroner's office for identification, the San Bernardino County sheriff's office said in a statement. Additional details were not immediately available. Sands, an avid hiker and mountaineer, was reported missing Jan. 13 after setting out on the peak that rises more than 10,000 feet east of Los Angeles. "We continue to hold Julian in our hearts with bright memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and as an original and collaborative performer," his family said Friday in a statement. Sands, a 65-year-old British-born actor best known for his role in the 1985 film "A Room With a View," is married to journalist Evgenia Citkowitz and has three adult children.

Tenoch Huerta, the breakout actor from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," has dropped out of a Netflix film project days after being publicly accused of sexual assault. "Given the impact of the recent false statements by Maria Elena Rios and the damage they have caused, I have no choice but to withdraw from participating in the film 'Fiesta en la madriguera,'" he said in a statement released last week to media outlets. "It is with great sadness that I do this, but I cannot allow her actions to harm not only me, but also the work of dozens of talented and hard-working people involved in the project. My focus now is ... restoring my reputation." Rios, a saxophonist and activist who works to combat violence against women in Mexico, could not immediately be reached for comment. She posted a series of tweets June 10 that called Huerta a "sexual predator" and accused him of assault. Huerta denied the allegations and said he had a consensual relationship with Rios a few months before her tweets, the Times reported. Netflix did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday. The streaming giant announced "Fiesta en la madriguera" in late May, with Huerta set to star in the Mexican-produced film about a boy and his father attempting to obtain a Namibian pygmy hippo.