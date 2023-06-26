Naturals explodes offensively after trailing early

Northwest Arkansas 11, Tulsa 4

After falling behind 4-0 in the first inning, Northwest Arkansas exploded offensively en route to a big win over Tulsa on Sunday afternoon at ONEOK Field in Tulsa, Okla.

The Naturals tied the game with four runs in the top of the fifth, then scored four more in the seventh and three in the eighth to take command. They have now won seven of their last nine to close the first half of the season.

Peyton Wilson's three-run homer in the top of the fifth tied the game 4-4. Parker Bates' RBI single gave the Naturals the lead for good 5-4.

Wilson finished 3 for 5 and drove in four runs, while Jake Means and Tyler Cropley drove in two runs each for the Naturals. Jimmy Govern also added two hits and scored three runs.

Reliever Noah Murdock (2-0) picked up the win for Northwest Arkansas. He pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings, struck out four and walked two.

Travelers 3,

Wind Surge 1

The Arkansas Travelers won their fifth straight game against the Wichita Wind Surge despite putting up their lowest scoring output of the series Sunday afternoon at Riverfront Stadium in Wichita, Kan.

Travelers starting pitcher Kyle Tyler allowed the only Wind Surge run in the second inning, then shut them out over the next four innings. That run came from an RBI double by Wind Surge shortstop Ernie Yake that scored right fielder Alerick Soulaire.

A trio of Arkansas relievers -- Collin Kober, Travis Kuhn and Prelander Berroa -- pitched one inning each and allowed just one hit and one walk combined. Berroa earned his second save of the season.

Arkansas led the entire way, scoring in the top of the first, second and fifth innings. An RBI single from right fielder Isiah Gilliam scored center fielder Jonatan Clase to open the scoring, and a sacrifice fly from designated hitter Patrick Frick in the second inning scored third baseman Logan Warmoth.

Left fielder Spencer Packard wrapped up the scoring with an RBI single that scored catcher Jake Anchia. Wichita pitcher Travis Adams allowed all three Arkansas runs, two of which were earned runs.