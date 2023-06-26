No power? Salvaging the food in your freezer and fridge during an outage





If you lost power during Sunday’s storms, you may be wondering what to do with the contents of your refrigerator and freezer.

First: Keep those refrigerator and freezer doors closed.

The following information is provided by the United States Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service.

A refrigerator will keep food safe up to 4 hours. (Unfortunately, most of us in Central Arkansas have already passed this threshold.)

What to throw away from the refrigerator after four hours:

— Raw and cooked meat, poultry, fish, eggs, milk, yogurt, soft and semi-firm cheese, lunch meats such as ham and bologna, hot dogs, casseroles, soups, cut fruits and vegetables, sour cream, fruit juice, and the like.

— Discard opened mayonnaise, tartar sauce, creamy salad dressings and horseradish if they were held above 50 degrees for over 8 hours.

— Discard any foods that may have become contaminated by juices dripping from raw meat, poultry or fish.

— Discard any food that has an unusual color, texture or odor. Never taste food to determine if it is safe.

What you may be able to keep:

High acid condiments such as mustard, ketchup, relishes, pickles, non-creamy salad dressings, jams and jellies. Hard and processed cheeses such as parmesan; and butter.

What you can keep:

Foods that don't actually need to be refrigerated, including whole fruits and vegetables, vinegar, shelf-stable juices and milk, dried fruit, bread, most baked goods, flour, and nuts.

FROZEN FOODS

The Food Safety and Inspection Service says:

A full freezer that was set to zero degrees will hold the temperature for up to 48 hours as long as the door remains closed. A half-full freezer will stay frozen for up to 24 hours.

— Food that has ice crystals on it is considered safe.

— If the temperature of the freezer rises to above freezing, but stays below 40 degrees, the food is still safe to eat and re-freeze, but the quality may not be as good, and so it may be best to cook and eat the food as soon as possible.

If the power will be out for more than 24 to 48 hours, you can use dry ice to keep food frozen.

According to the food safety experts, 50 pounds of dry ice should hold an 18-cubic-foot freezer for two days. Always wear gloves when handling dry ice and do not let it come in direct contact with food.