North Little Rock opens cooling center tonight to help power-outage victims

The city of North Little Rock has opened a cooling center Monday night for residents affected by power outages because of the Sunday night storm, officials announced.

More than 23,000 customers were without power about 4:50 p.m., according to North Little Rock Electric's website.

The cooling center location is in the North Little Rock Community Center, 2700 Willow St. Vending machines are available and pets are allowed. The cooling center was open during the day Sunday because of the current heat wave.

More information is available (501) 791-8541.