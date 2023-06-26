Fort Smith O-lineman Kobe Branham commits to Razorbacks

Fort Smith Southside offensive lineman Kobe Branham committed to Arkansas on Monday, one day after making an official visit to Fayetteville.

Branham, 6-6 and 320 pounds, narrowed his list of schools to Arkansas, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M and SMU before choosing the Razorbacks.

He and his parents visited Fayetteville on Friday through Sunday,

Growing up an Arkansas fan, plus his respect for Arkansas coach Sam Pittman and offensive line coach Cody Kennedy led him to commit to the Razorbacks.

“Coming from my hometown, I grew up a Razorback fan from a distance,” Branham said. ”Coach Pittman and Coach Kennedy are great guys. They're both O-line guys, which helps out a lot. The facilities and dorm, everything here is real nice.”

He has made official visits to SMU, Oklahoma State and Ole Miss, and canceled a visit to Texas A&M.

Branham has a 385-pound bench press, 520-pound deadlift and a 500-pound squat.

He received his offer from Arkansas while attending a spring practice March 12. Knowing his parents will have a short drive to see him play is also a plus.

“It will be good on them,” Branham said. “I think it will be a good choice.”

On3.com rates him a 3-star recruit, the No. 78 interior offensive lineman in the nation and No. 11 prospect in Arkansas in the 2024 class.

He is glad to have his decision out of the way.

“[It] takes a whole bunch of pressure off my shoulders,” Branham said. “I'll be able to actually play football, you know?”

Branham is the 12th commitment in Arkansas’ 2024 class. On3.com rated the Razorbacks’ class No. 16 nationally prior to his pledge.