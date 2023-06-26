GOLF

Harrington surges late

Padraig Harrington played his final seven holes in 7-under par, a stunning finish for a 9-under 63 to successfully defend his title in the Dick's Sporting Goods Open with a one-shot victory on Sunday. Harrington was going nowhere at the En-Joie Golf Club with a pair of three-putt bogeys and another three-putt par. But he made a bold par save on the 11th that sent the Irishman on his way to his first PGA Tour Champions title this year. Harrington birdied the next four holes, made eagle on the reachable par-4 16th, followed with a 6-foot birdie on the 17th and then finished with a par to hold off Joe Durant (66). Glen Day (Little Rock) finished 5-under after shooting a 71 on Sunday. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) turned in a 73 on Sunday to finish at 2-under 214. John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks) completed the tournament with a 15-over 231.

Stanger first in Korn Ferry

Jimmy Stanger birdied the par-5 18th on Sunday for a 6-under 66 and a one-shot victory in the inaugural Compliance Solutions Championship in Norman, Okla., all but assuring him a spot on the PGA Tour next year. His first victory since graduating from Virginia in 2017 moved Stanger to No. 5 on the Korn Ferry Tour points list. The leading 30 players earn PGA Tour cards for 2024. Stanger never shot worse than 67 at the OU Jimmie Austin Golf Course and finished at 22-under 266 to win by one over Rafael Campos of Puerto Rico. Campos had to settle for par on the closing hole to narrowly miss out on a playoff. Zach Fischer (Benton) finished in a tie for 58th at 7-under 281.

Lawrence earns 4th title

Thriston Lawrence closed with a 3-under 69 to overtake a faltering Joost Luiten and win the BMW International Open in Munich by one stroke Sunday for his fourth European tour title. Lawrence started the final round four strokes back and made up ground on Luiten, who shot 74. Luiten fell back with a bogey on the 17th and could only manage a par at the last. Lawrence has won all four of his European tour titles in just over a year-and-a-half since his first at the Joburg Open in November 2021.

TENNIS

Krueger, 19, wins in Italy

American teenager Ashlyn Krueger won her first WTA title after rallying to beat top-seeded Tatjana Maria in the final of the Veneto Open on Sunday in Gaiba, Italy. The 19-year-old Krueger prevailed 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 over the more experienced German. The 35-year-old Maria was on the brink of victory when she moved into a 5-2 lead in the deciding set. With little to lose, Krueger started playing a more aggressive tennis and won five consecutive games, sealing the match with an ace.

Upset in Halle finale

Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik upset Andrey Rublev 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 in the final of the Halle Open on Sunday ahead of Wimbledon. Bublik, who had won eight of 27 matches all year before this week, played a risky style that paid off with 42 winners -- third-seeded Rublev had 23 -- along with 21 aces. It's the second title of Bublik's career after he won in Montpellier last year with the player improving to a 2-6 record in tour-level finals, and his first win on grass after twice being runner-up in Newport. He rises to a career-high 26th in the rankings after starting the week 48th. Rublev drops to 13-8 in finals. The Russian is now a two-time Halle runner-up after losing to Ugo Humbert in the 2021 final.

Kvitova takes Berlin title

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova showed she's ready to try for a third title on Sunday by beating Donna Vekic 6-2, 7-6 (6) to win the Berlin Open for her 31st career victory. Kvitova saved three of the four break points she faced and converted four of her five opportunities as she won the match in 1 hour, 41 minutes for her sixth title on grass. She has won 12 of her last 13 matches on the surface going back to her title run in Eastbourne last season. Vekic had knocked out two top-10 opponents in No. 3 Elena Rybakina and No. 8 Maria Sakkari on her way to the Berlin decider.

CYCLING

Dygert claims women's title

American cyclist Chloe Dygert followed up her time trial national title with a victory in the women's road race on Sunday, while Quinn Simmons broke away from the field to win the shortened men's race at the U.S. championships in Knoxville, Tenn. Dygert pulled away from Coryn Labecki, who won the criterium title earlier in the weekend, on the final turns leading to the finish on Gay Street. Labecki took the silver medal while Skylar Schneider out-sprinted 2021 champ Lauren Stephens for third. The 26-year-old Dygert's big weekend was the culmination of a long comeback from a career-threatening injury that she sustained in a crash during the 2020 world championships. She underwent numerous procedures to repair injuries to her left leg, and after she came back to help the U.S. win a team pursuit medal at the Tokyo Games, she was sidelined for nearly all of last season due to an abnormal heart rate and a bout with the Epstein-Barr virus.

BASEBALL

Angels acquire Moustakas

The Los Angeles Angels acquired veteran infielder Mike Moustakas from Colorado moments after their 25-1 victory over the Rockies on Saturday night. The Rockies got minor league right-hander Connor Van Scoyoc, who was 4-3 with a 2.76 ERA in 11 starts at Class A Tri-City this season. Moustakas hit .270 with 4 home runs and 17 RBI in 47 games with the Rockies after joining them in spring training. The trade marks a return home for the Los Angeles native, who hasn't played farther west than Colorado in his 12-year MLB career.

SOCCER

Late goal gives U.S. a tie

Brandon Vazquez saved the United States from what would have been the Americans' first loss in a CONCACAF Gold Cup opener. Vazquez's 88th-minute goal gave the No. 13 U.S. a 1-1 draw against 63rd-ranked Jamaica on Saturday night. He had entered the match six minutes earlier, tying him to the U.S. with his first competitive international appearance. Born in Chula Vista, California, the 24-year-old forward could have played for Mexico. Damion Lowe put the Reggae Boyz ahead in the 13th minute, and Matt Turner kept the U.S. close by saving a penalty kick on his 29th birthday. The defending champions came back when Jesus Ferreira's cross hit off defender Dexter Lembikisa to Vazquez, who scored with a right-foot shot from 7 yards for his second goal in four international appearances.