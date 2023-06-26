Officials stress importance of summer blood donations to cope with shortages in Northwest Arkansas

BENTONVILLE -- Blood banks see fewer donations in the summer, which stresses blood supplies, according to officials.

John Brimley, regional communications manager for the American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas, said the Red Cross last month collected 26,000 fewer donations than what was expected and what was needed to meet patient demand for blood in the United States.

Brimley said the expectation to meet demand is 400,000 units in a month.

"We need nearly 13,000 units daily nationwide to meet ongoing demands for blood in the U.S.," Brimley said.

He said the summer can be challenging for donations with schools out and families traveling.

"Red Cross supplies 40% of the nation's blood supply, so the need is constant," he said.

Michelle Teter, spokeswoman for the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, said summer is commonly a challenging time for blood donations and the local blood supply. About 40% of its blood donations come from high school and college blood drives, she said.

Another factor is more people leave for vacations and deviate from regular routines, Teter said.

"We rely on the support of our area community members in the summer to get out and donate to help the local blood supply," she said.

Joshua Gwin, a spokesman for Our Blood Institute, said regular donors are traveling and not donating, which can lead to blood supply shortages, he said.

The organization supplies blood to Mercy Fort Smith and Baptist Health facilities in Fort Smith and Van Buren.

"The big problem today is that most people do not see a stable blood supply being their personal responsibility as a corporate citizen," Gwin said. "Our medical system and a stable blood supply truly makes up part of the fabric of life as we know it in the U.S."

Community Blood Center is the exclusive provider of blood, plasma and platelets to patients at 44 hospitals in southwest Missouri, Northwest Arkansas and southeast Kansas.

"It takes around 200 blood donations each day to meet the needs of friends, family and neighbors in your community and across our 40-county region," Teter said.

There is no artificial substitute for blood, so the Blood Center relies on the generosity of blood donors to meet the area's demand for blood products, she said.

She said Type O blood is routinely in short supply and in high demand by hospitals – both because it is the most common blood type and because type O-negative blood is the universal blood type needed for emergency transfusions.

"While we encourage all blood types to give on a regular basis to avoid blood shortages, negative blood types experience shortages most often," Teter said. "This happens because fewer people have these blood types, but are also in great demand."

Teter said 40% of the population is eligible to give blood, but only 3% do. The average healthy person can donate whole red blood cells every 56 days, she said.

Gwin said blood can't be manufactured or stockpiled because it is only good and can be transfused for 42 days, which is why donations throughout the year is important.

He said the average donor donates only once per year.

"If everyone who gave blood just gave one more time, there wouldn't be blood shortages, and the community blood supply is one shortage we all have the power to prevent," Teter said.

Matthew Eggert, a Benton County deputy prosecutor, said his blood type is O-negative, making him a universal donor.

He said he learned the importance of donating blood when he was stationed in Afghanistan while serving in the military. He said there would be calls for blood donations, and as a universal donor, Eggert said it was important for him to respond if blood was needed.

He's still in that military mindset and believes it's important to continue to donate blood, Eggert said.

Melody Kwok, communications director for Benton County, said the county usually hosts four blood drives a year in January, March, June and September. The June drive was Thursday.

Matt Fort, a county employee, said he donates at each of the county's drives to help those in the community who could use his blood. Fort said there's no exciting story behind why he donates, but he wants blood to be available if needed for his family and friends.

Kwok said 20 to 30 county employees donate per drive with some family members and public donating as well.

"Our goal per drive this year is 26 units of blood, which we surpassed the last two drives," Kwok said.

Kwok said 69 units of blood have been collected this year. She said last year's total was 109 units.

First responders in Northwest Arkansas are uniting throughout the summer with Community Blood Center of the Ozarks for Boots and Badges Community Challenge Blood Drives.

"We appreciate the support of the local fire, police and first responders, who understand the importance of a strong, local blood supply and host a Boots and Badges Community Challenge Blood Drive," said Meredith Johnson, the Blood Center's Arkansas administrator.

"Your blood donation could very well save the life of a family member, friend, colleague or neighbor. Please consider helping us make a difference in the Northwest Arkansas community."

Donor Specialist Briana Wolkoff (from left) draws blood from Bob Dow, Thursday, June 22, 2023 during a blood drive at a mobile blood draw station parked in front of the Benton County Administration Building in Bentonville. Visit nwaonline.com/photos for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)



Donor Specialist and Evan Garner (from left) hands a t-shirt to Matt Fort after he donated blood, Thursday, June 22, 2023 during a blood drive at a mobile blood draw station parked in front of the Benton County Administration Building in Bentonville. Visit nwaonline.com/photos for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

