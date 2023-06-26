OLD NEWS: Little Rock Engineers proved men can, too, sing ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ in 1923





Just being able to make a noise is not a good enough reason to try.

Old News is preaching to the choir today, because Independence Day is coming and you know what that means.

It means the tenors and sopranos are about soar off into the rocket's red glare. When they do, we baritones and altos do not need to leap into thin air after them. We can grab a harmony somewhere lower down and hold on. And we should, because eagles cry when patriots strain their vocal chords.

Also, it hurts.

Old News was not thinking anything like this until a small item at the bottom of Page 1 in the June 24, 1923, Arkansas Gazette caught my eye.