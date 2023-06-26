100 YEARS AGO June 26, 1923

SEARCY — The largest attendance in the history of the North Arkansas Epworth League Assembly is gathering for the week’s sessions which began tonight at Galloway College with a banquet in the college dining room, presided over by the Rev. H. C. Hoy of Bentonville as toastmaster. Nearly 400 delegates and visitors are expected, a large proportion of this number having already arrived.

50 YEARS AGO June 26, 1973

m When federal price freeze regulations took effect Monday, a spot check showed that several food stores in Central Arkansas were not complying with the rules. Gary Cooper of the stabilization office of the Internal Revenue Service at Little Rock said that most of the noncompliance was due to “ignorance of the rules.” He said his office receives “almost as many calls from businesses each day as from consumers” because so many businesses really don’t understand what is required of them.

25 YEARS AGO June 26, 1998

m The Little Rock’s Qua-paw Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America picked up a $3.1 million challenge grant Thursday from the Donald W. Reynolds Foundation. The council will use the grant in its $7 million capital drive. Since the gift is a challenge grant designed to spur contributions, the organization must raise a matching amount to receive the money. The Boy Scouts was one of six programs chosen out of 300 proposals to receive Reynolds Foundation grants this year. “It’s an exemplary organization,” said Donald Pray, executive director of the foundation. “They do so much for our young people, and we believe in its programs.” The annual grants from the foundation, named for the founder of Donrey Media Group, were first given out after Reynolds’ death in 1993, Pray said. They are given in three states where Reynolds had ties — Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Nevada.

10 YEARS AGO June 26, 2013

m The Walton Family Foundation of Bentonville on Tuesday announced its award of $4.3 million to Teach for America-Mississippi Delta region to support expansion of the organization’s teaching corps in Arkansas and Mississippi. Teach for America is a national organization that recruits and trains recent outstanding college graduates in all academic fields to teach for two years in parts of the country where there are large concentrations of children from low-income families and a high demand for teachers. That includes the Mississippi River Delta region of Arkansas and Mississippi. The grant, which builds on the work done with previous Walton Family Foundation grants, will enable the Delta program to expand from the 550 teacher corps members who worked in 125 schools and served 45,000 students this past school year, to 582 teachers this coming school year and 610 the next year.



