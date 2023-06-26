Sections
Overnight lane closures set for Saline County beginning this evening

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:25 p.m.
NWA Democrat-Gazette/FILE PHOTO

Work crews will close part of U.S. 67/Arkansas 229 in Saline County beginning at 9 p.m. Monday to hang steel bridge girders for an Interstate 30 Bridge over U.S. 67, the state Department of Transportation said.

Weather permitting, the crews will close U.S. 67/Arkansas 229 below Interstate 30 at Haskell (Exit 114), between Pawnee Drive and the frontage road north of I-30, from

— 9 p.m. Monday through 5 a.m. Tuesday.

— 9 p.m. Tuesday through 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Motorists will not be able to travel below the interstate during the overnight closures, and they will have to follow detour signs to get through, the department said.

The $187.3 million project  project includes widening 5.5 miles of Interstate 30 to three lanes in each direction, from the interchange with U.S. Highway 70 (Exit 111) to Sevier Street in Benton (Exit 116). The project also includes work on the the U.S. 67 interchange (Exit 114). 

