Plane submerged after crashing into Lake Hamilton

A plane crashed into Lake Hamilton in Hot Springs Monday morning and was completely submerged. There was no immediate word on injuries.

Emergency personnel are currently at the scene of the plane crash, which occurred in the 100 block of Port-Au-Prince Street off Lakeshore Drive that occurred shortly after 8 a.m. Monday.

Garland County Sheriff's Deputy Courtney Kizer confirmed there was a plane crash. Piney, Lake Hamilton, the sheriff's department and Hot Springs Fire Department all responded to the scene. The call came in at approximately 8:09 a.m. about the crash.

The plane went in about 100 feet off the shore and is completely submerged. Divers were reportedly at the scene.



