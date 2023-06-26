Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Plane submerged after crashing into Lake Hamilton

by Steven Mross, The Sentinel-Record | Today at 9:38 a.m.
A Garland County sheriff's unit blocks the intersection of Lakeshore Drive and Port-Au-Prince following a plane crash Monday morning. - Photo by James Leigh of The Sentinel-Record

A plane crashed into Lake Hamilton in Hot Springs Monday morning and was completely submerged. There was no immediate word on injuries.

Video not playing? Click here https://www.youtube.com/embed/c4Ffr8QaJxg

Emergency personnel are currently at the scene of the plane crash, which occurred in the 100 block of Port-Au-Prince Street off Lakeshore Drive that occurred shortly after 8 a.m. Monday.

Garland County Sheriff's Deputy Courtney Kizer confirmed there was a plane crash. Piney, Lake Hamilton, the sheriff's department and Hot Springs Fire Department all responded to the scene. The call came in at approximately 8:09 a.m. about the crash.

The plane went in about 100 feet off the shore and is completely submerged. Divers were reportedly at the scene.


Print Headline: Plane submerged after crashing into Lake Hamilton

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT