Preschool teacher at Rogers day care accused of sexually assaulting child

BENTONVILLE -- A preschool teacher was arrested last week in connection with sexually assaulting a child at a Rogers day care.

Dylan Harlow, 21, of Sulphur Springs was released on $50,000 bond Friday from the Benton County Jail. He was arrested in connection with sexual assault.

Prosecutors have not filed a formal charge against him.

Rogers police started investigating after receiving a report concerning a sexual assault reported to Arkansas State Police's hotline, according a probable cause affidavit.

Harlow, who worked as a preschool teacher at a day care, was identified as the suspect, according to the affidavit. The name of the day care is redacted from the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, another employee of the day care said on May 11 she was in the room with Harlow and a co-teacher. She said the co-teacher was facing the opposite way of Harlow while he was at a changing table with a child.

She described what she believed was Harlow inappropriately touching a child, and said Harlow stopped what he was doing when he saw her looking, the affidavit states.

Harlow denied inappropriately touching any children when he was interviewed by a police detective, according to the affidavit.

Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren set Harlow's bond at $50,000 at Friday's bond hearing.

The judge ordered Harlow not to have contact with the child he's accused of sexually assaulting. He also ordered Harlow not to have contact with any minors except his biological children.

Harlow was also prohibited from have any contact with day cares or schools.

Harlow's arraignment is set for 8 a.m. Aug. 7 in Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green's courtroom.