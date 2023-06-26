Quapaw Quarter Association files motion to intervene in Pike-Fletcher-Terry House litigation

A Little Rock historic-preservation group on Monday filed a motion to intervene in litigation over the Pike-Fletcher-Terry House, the vacant 1840 Greek Revival mansion on East Seventh Street.

An accompanying brief filed on behalf of the Quapaw Quarter Association argues that the nonprofit group "possesses a distinct and special interest in the preservation of the Terry House sufficient to confer standing. The [Quapaw Quarter Association]'s singular mission is the restoration and preservation of historically and architecturally significant structures like the Terry House — and specifically those that are in historically significant neighborhoods like [the] MacArthur Park Historic District."

The lawsuit was filed in 2021 in Pulaski County Circuit Court by six heirs of the two sisters who conferred the house to the city of Little Rock via a 1964 deed for the use and benefit of what was then known as the Arkansas Arts Center.

In court filings, the heirs have argued that the house has fallen into disrepair, meaning the defendants have violated the conditions of the deed and title to the property therefore should revert to them. They have asked for a monetary judgment to cover the costs of restoring the mansion.

Although the complaint named the city of Little Rock, the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts and the museum's foundation, Pulaski County Circuit Judge Cara Connors recently ordered that the foundation be dismissed from the case.

Earlier this month, Little Rock City Attorney Tom Carpenter authored a memo to city officials that said his office favored ending the litigation with a pleading that would return the house to the heirs. But another nonprofit group, Terry House Inc., that is seeking to find a way forward for the house and is connected to the heirs has pushed back on Carpenter's stated plan.