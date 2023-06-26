Rapper Kevin Gates to headline Dec. 9 show at North Little Rock’s Simmons Bank Arena

Rapper Kevin Gates, on his “Only The Generals” national tour, will headline a concert at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, at North Little Rock’s Simmons Bank Arena. “Direct support” comes from BigXthaPlug and host DJ Chose.

Tickets — $43.50-$93.50 plus service charges, with a limit of four tickets per household — go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via ticketmaster.com and kvngates.com.

The North Little Rock show comes close to the end of the 30-show tour, which kicks off Oct. 6 in Portsmouth, Va., and concludes Dec. 16 at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.

Gates is touring in support of his single and video “Breakfast” and the re-release marking 10 years since the initial issuing of his debut mixtape "The Luca Brasi Story (A Decade of Brasi).”



