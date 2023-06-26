Remember algebra with Barbie, raisins and toys in LRSD’s S.M.A.R.T. summer camp?





It looked like tossing Barbie off a ledge, but it was math.

From the late 1990s to the mid-2000s, hundreds of Little Rock School District eighth- and ninth-graders spent eight days in summer getting a playful head start on the Algebra 1 course they would take in the fall.

Summer Mathematics Advanced Readiness Training, or S.M.A.R.T., was a hands-on program in which measurement and reasoning skills became play.

Teams of teens figured out how many rubber bands they could attach to Barbie to drop the doll 468 centimeters but without touching the floor. Or they calculated how much of a head start one toy car would need to match a faster toy car by crawling along the floor, slapping plastic rulers on tile as a classmate called time.

Math teachers taught classes of no more than 15 students to solve real-life problems using plastic cubes, raisins, batteries. There were no textbooks, and teachers were not allowed to talk longer than 15 minutes in delivering instructions.

High school students, some of whom had been through S.M.A.R.T., helped with instruction.

As a reward for participating, students got to keep the $100 graphing calculators they learned to use. Some students also took home trophies for being on teams that won problem-solving games of Math Jeopardy and Math-Tac-Toe.

Marcelline Carr, a facilitator for the program when it was held at J.A. Fair High School in 2001, said the key to raising achievement levels was fun. "I think mathematics should be as exciting as playing football," Carr said. "If they get excited about athletics they should get excited about mathematics."

Teachers said algebra is a "gateway class" that can lead students to a college-prep curriculum in high school and, eventually, on to college.



