The only real hope some of us have for regime change in North Korea comes from within North Korea itself. With its nuclear program, it is unlikely an attack will come from outside its borders. (A lesson the bad actors in the world have surely learned, especially after Ukraine gave up its nukes in the 1990s to secure its own country, only to be attacked by Vlad the Impaler later.)

And even if North Korea didn't have nuclear weapons at the ready, it has enough conventional artillery aimed south that it could wipe out Seoul--and its 10 million residents--in a few minutes.

Some brave reporters with the BBC and a publication named Daily NK interviewed even braver North Koreans recently and found some news that could be hopeful and disturbing at the same time. Hopeful because it appears as though there are rumblings in North Korea about getting rid of the pudgy little dictator in Pyongyang. Disturbing because it's unlikely the regime will go away without a fight to the death. And no telling how many deaths at that.

The key seems to be social media and the Internet. The state controls both, when it can. But increasingly, people above the 38th Parallel are getting word about how the rest of the world lives. And how that compares to their daily struggles for food and the constant, widespread famine inside their borders. No longer are the masses in the Hermit Kingdom completely ignorant of how the world gets on. And how the South Koreans prosper.

The BBC and friends secretly interviewed residents who spoke about fearing starvation. Apparently the country's economy still shrinks, even after the covid pandemic, and the state has increased its interference in people's lives. (The state approves haircuts. We're not kidding.) And they told the Western journalists that they feared being executed for the slightest mistake. Which is nothing new, except that the people now say so to reporters, even if they don't give their names.

Other reports say that the Kim Jong-un government has made deals with Russia to export the only thing it has in abundance: weapons. The Russians need the ordnance. The Koreans need the grain. So they reached a happy agreement.

Except the grain/money/goods/charity that sometimes flows into North Korea doesn't always make it to the people of North Korea. The government is said to funnel most of its resources into the military. According to western media, Lil' Kim has prioritized his nukes over people, testing 63 ballistic missiles in 2022 at a cost of $500 million, estimates say. That would be more than enough, other estimates say, to make up for his country's yearly grain shortfall.

One of the Koreans interviewed said he wished the U.S. would attack his country and end the regime: "The U.S. and UN seem half-witted," he said. "Only with a war, and by getting rid of the entire leadership, can we survive. Let's end this one way or another."

Another agreed: "If there was a war, people would turn their back on our government. That's the reality."

These people risk death talking this way, and worse, imprisonment of their children and grandchildren. For in North Korea, you not only pay for the sins of your father, but of your grandfather. Whole families into the third generation are sent away for less.

But when hunger scrapes on the inside of your ribs and you watch your children slowly waste away, sometimes you take chances.

As far as the United States & Allied Co. attacking North Korea, on this they shouldn't count.

The U.S. and other Western countries are supplying Ukraine with all it can handle in Putin's War. The current occupant of the White House has been adamant that the U.S. would come to Taiwan's rescue in the event of an attack by Red China. (Maybe too adamant; strategic ambiguity would be better.) And the world still has to keep an eye on Iran and Syria and terrorists in Pakistan/Afghanistan; Cuba is said to be building a military complex for mainland China, too.

The situation reminds us of a conversation between President Lincoln and his secretary of state William Seward just before the Civil War began. Secretary Seward, thinking aloud, seemed to suggest that the United States could figure out a way to declare war against the UK or France, thus rallying patriots around the nation--North and South--to the flag, and perhaps avoid a war between the states.

Mr. Lincoln didn't like the idea: "One war at a time, Mr. Seward. One war at a time."

If North Korea is going to join the rest of the world, North Koreans are going to have to change the government themselves. The rest of us will help with everything we have short of an invasion, but the revolt is going to have to come within its borders.

And now, after generations, it sounds like such a thing is possible.