RHP Eli Crecelius latest Blazer to commit to baseball Hogs

Valley View right-handed pitcher Eli Crecelius became the 18th known commitment for Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn in the class of 2024 on Sunday.

Crecelius, 6-2 and 210 pounds, committed to Louisiana-Monroe on Feb. 23, but reopened his recruitment June 13.

He had a 8-1 record and 2.04 ERA in 61 2/3 innings, and struck out 93 with 31 walks for the Class 5A state runner-up Blazers this year.

He is the third Valley View product to commit to the Razorbacks for the 2024 class. Catcher Lawson Ward and right-handed pitcher Lance Davis previously pledged to Arkansas.

“Arkansas has always been my favorite overall college team since I was a kid,” Crecelius said. “Once I got serious about baseball, Arkansas became my No. 1 school. I love the things they do at Arkansas. I have a lot of friends going that I play with right now — just being able to play with them for four more years and be able to play at one of the top schools in college baseball.”

While playing for the Arkansas Sticks/White Sox this summer, Crecelius has struck out 24 with 7 hits and 3 walks in 14 innings without an earned run.

He has clocked 92 mph on the radar gun this summer. He also has a curveball, slider and changeup.

“Eli has been able to be a true prospect in the fact that he’s been able to grow both as a player and physically year after year,” Arkansas Sticks/White Sox coach Chase Brewster said. “Some show up in high school and are already maxed out physically that we forget that they are just 16- and 17-year-old kids who still need to grow up.

“Eli come in as an eighth grader who was a relief pitcher who played a ton of first base for one of our freshman teams, and he is leaving as our best pitcher on one of the top summer teams in the country. He’s the biggest story in the state right now, in my opinion, because he did it the right way and worked so hard to do it. We are so proud of him.”

Arkansas pitching coach Matt Hobbs caught the Sticks and Crecelius in action recently, which led to an offer being extended Sunday.

“He threw against the East Cobb Astros at USA 17U National Championship in Cary, North Carolina, about a week ago and threw in the game that featured Razorback commits Lance Davis and Gideon Motes pitching in that game as well, plus Razorback commits Lawson Ward, Lawson Schaefer, Cameron Carter and Brenton Clark were playing in the field," Brewster said, "so Coach Hobbs was there to see those guys play and pitch.

“When Eli decided to decommit I didn’t tell anyone but Coach Hobbs because we all thought Eli was more than talented enough to pitch for the Hogs. And I guess Coach Hobbs loved what he saw in Cary because once he found out Eli was uncommitted they talked and Eli committed on the spot. Working hard paid off for Coach Hobbs being in Cary.”