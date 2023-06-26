Riders fall from roller coaster; 1 dead

STOCKHOLM -- A roller coaster train derailed in Stockholm on Sunday, sending some passengers plunging to the ground in an amusement park accident that left one dead and nine injured, police and park officials said.

Witnesses described a chaotic scene at the Gröna Lund park as the front of the train appeared to jump off the tracks before coming to a stop, with one car tilted toward the ground.

"The front of the train partly derailed and stopped on the track at a height of between 20 and 25 feet," park chief executive Jan Eriksson said. "A total of 14 people were on board, of which one person has died and several are injured."

The regional government said nine people were taken to a hospital, one of them in serious condition. Three of the injured were children, all of them with minor injuries, it said.

Witness Ziba Assadi told Swedish broadcaster TV4 that she was standing just below the Jetline roller coaster when she saw the wheel assembly of one of the cars crashing to the ground.

"Then the car stops and people fly out, fall out of the car," she said.

Witnesses said two or three people fell out of the car, one of whom managed to cling to the track.

The amusement park was evacuated after the accident and will remain closed for seven days to allow investigators to find out what went wrong, park officials said.

Airstrike kills 9 people at Syrian market

JISR AL-SHUGHUR, Syria -- An airstrike early Sunday over a busy vegetable market in northwestern Syria killed at least nine people, activists and local first responders said.

Activists and Britain-based opposition war monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that Russia, a top ally of Syrian President Bashar Assad, launched the strike over the strategic opposition-held town of Jisr al-Shughur near the Turkish border.

Opposition-held northwestern Syria's civil defense organization known as the White Helmets said over 30 people were wounded, and expected the death toll to increase.

"We're hearing that the critically wounded have been dying after reaching the hospital," Ahmad Yaziji of the White Helmets told The Associated Press. "It was a targeted attack in the main vegetable market where farmers from around northern Syria gather."

Neither Syria nor Russia commented on the airstrike, though Damascus says strikes in the northwest province target armed insurgent groups. The Syrian pro-government newspaper Al-Watan, citing an unidentified security source, said that the airstrike targeted militants and a weapons depot.

2 arrested after disturbance on flight

THESSALONIKI, Greece -- An easyJet flight from the United Kingdom to Turkey was diverted to Greece early Sunday after two passengers became drunk, unruly and started shouting at fellow passengers and crew, authorities said.

The two Russian passengers, both men aged 48 and 39 were arrested after the plane, on a scheduled flight from Manchester to Dalaman in southwestern Turkey, touched down in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki.

The two faced a prosecutor who charged them with disturbing the peace, disrupting transport and disobeying the crew's instructions. There was no physical altercation, authorities said.

After they were charged, the two men were released pending trial, which will take place in November and which they are not obligated to attend, but will be represented by their lawyers.

Having arrived in Greece without a visa, they were led to a police precinct but were expected to be put on a flight to Turkey later Sunday.

Mexico sets 50% tariff on white corn

MEXICO CITY -- Mexico on Saturday began imposing a 50% tariff on white corn imports, a move the president says looks to boost national production and prevent imports of genetically modified corn.

The measure, published late Friday in the Mexican government's official gazette, will be in force until the end of the year and occurs amid a trade dispute between Mexico and its North American trade partners, Canada and the United States, over genetically modified corn.

White corn was among the basic foods that were exempted from tariffs earlier this year in an attempt by the Mexican government to control inflation. But according to the decree, the decision "has not generated a significant impact on the decrease in prices in the national market, so it's considered appropriate to eliminate it."

At 5.84% in May, the Mexican government considers inflation more or less under control.

Mexico imports some white corn -- the kind used for human consumption -- mainly from the United States and South Africa. But since the tariff goes against the U.S.-Mexico-Canada free trade agreement, it could complicate the trade dispute that the country already has with the U.S. and Canada over GM corn.

Mexico wants to restrict GM white corn for human consumption and eventually also veto GM yellow corn for animal feed. The U.S. and Canada say that would harm trade in the region. Mexico has been importing GM feed corn from the U.S. for years, buying about $3 billion worth annually.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

Police cordon off the Gröna Lund amusement park in Stockholm, Sunday, June 25, 2023. According to reports an accident occurred on a rollercoaster leaving one person dead. (Claudio Bresciani/TT News Agency via AP)

