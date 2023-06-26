Sanders' declares state of emergency to assist vehicles responding to power outages

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders declared a state of emergency Monday in response to severe thunderstorms Sunday that knocked out power for more than 147,000 across much of the state.

In an executive order declaring the state of emergency, Sanders exempted vehicles that are responding to the power outages, such as electric utility vehicles and bucket trucks, from having to stop at highway weigh stations in Arkansas until July 1.

Through the executive order, Sanders also suspended “all provisions of regulating” for the Office of State Procurement, the Arkansas Building Authority and the Office of Personnel Management as they assist the Arkansas Department of Energy and Environment and Department of Public Safety with the recovery efforts.

High winds from Sunday’s storms, ranging from 60 to 80 mph according the National Weather Service, knocked down trees and power lines causing wide-spread outages.



