Tour pitched at Chicago food event

This story is about how Pine Bluff being named the worst place to live in America piqued the interest of many to potentially develop the city into a culinary tourism destination.

Pine Bluff native Michael McCray, who holds the co-vice chair position of the James Beard Foundation Awards Ethics Committee, found himself at the center of attention at the JBF Chef Advocacy Meet-up in Chicago last month after attending the James Beard Awards.

At the get-together, Anne McBride, vice president of programs, shared information about JBF's policy agenda and ways to get involved in upcoming advocacy events.

"The event was an opportunity to engage with others, including chefs, operators, and experts in food justice and sustainability, share your successes and challenges, and realize the collective power of chefs, in a perfect combination of networking and action," McCray said. "No prior advocacy experience was required, only the desire to work with others to make our industry and the food system more equitable and sustainable for all."

It was at that moment that McCray used the opportunity to pitch Pine Bluff to a room full of innovative movers and shakers.

"I grew up in the Arkansas Delta where the soil is rich, but the people are poor, and my hometown was ranked the worst place to live in America -- two years in a row. We have high crime and high cholesterol, and I need your help to address this."

That was the statement McCray delivered, which, he said, "captivated the room."

McCray's desire is to develop the culinary tourism industry in the Arkansas Delta, particularly Pine Bluff, to help revitalize his hometown.

"My appeal was well received and several chefs, restaurateurs, foundations and food advocates approached me after the meet-up," said McCray, who said they shared prison reentry programs, tourism guides, research resources and much more.

McCray shares a personal story of his dream job becoming a nightmare but how he was able to rise again eventually linking up with the James Beard Foundation.

"I blew the whistle on $40 million of waste, fraud, and abuse during the Clinton Administration in 1995, which changed my life forever," he said. "Rock bottom became the firm foundation on which I rebuilt my life, which I did by two means. First, I read Rick Warren's book, A Purpose Driven Life. And second, I attended a gathering of whistleblowers in Washington, D.C., in 2007. "

McCray said that event saved his life and his sanity. He eventually started hosting the event to help others.

"My event was originally the Whistleblower Summit for Civil & Human Rights. It became the largest gathering of whistleblowers in the country, if not the world," he said. "We spent most of our time on Capitol Hill, but our most popular event was Movie Night with the Whistleblowers. We would all meet at the bar following protests or lobby visits and watch All The President's Men, Silkwood or Erin Brockovich."

According to McCray, as more people started going to movie night, they became the Whistleblower Summit & Film Festival, which is now held the week of July 30, National Whistleblower Day, where they present the Martha Mitchell Award.

"In 2019, the Whistleblower Summit received the best festival "Best of Fests" award from Fest Forums in Santa Barbara [Calif.]," said McCray.

McCray explained that Fest Forums is an event for power players in the festival world and recognizes three categories of festivals: 1) music, 2) food and beverage, and 3) arts, culture, and film.

The Whistleblower Summit won for Innovation in Arts, Culture, and Film the same year another James Beard-associated chef won in Best Food and Beverage.

"The following year, the James Beard Foundation created a new awards ethics committee following an audit of the awards program. Whistleblowing relates to business ethics, corporate integrity, and an exercise of free speech," he said. "Thus, the James Beard Foundation invited me to participate in the James Beard Foundation Awards Ethics Committee. Now I'm the whistleblower guy on the awards ethics committee. Good trouble led me to good good. For good."

With two years under his belt on the committee, McCray feels his relationship with the James Beard Foundation will provide a wealth of resources and networks that can be used to develop and support the food system, foodways and culinary industry to produce tourism and economic development.

"They represent a nationwide network of experts at every level from urban growers to producers, to farmers markets, to restaurants and chefs," he said. "To develop culinary tourism, we must cultivate and organize farmers, growers, culinary schools and training, farmer's markets, restaurants, and chefs. We can start right now."

McCray said the NAACP Youth Development (ACT-SO) Program has a culinary arts component; however, to compete, the local high school must have a culinary arts program.

"I pitched the idea to Pine Bluff Superintendent [Jennifer] Barbaree when she spoke at a community meeting hosted by the NAACP earlier this week. Dr. Barbaree was very interested and encouraging and said, 'We already have one in the works,'" said McCray.

McCray also mentioned the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, which has a new Hospitality Management Program that includes culinary arts, and Saracen Casino, which boasts two of the finest dining establishments in the state.

As part of the James Beard Foundation, McCray said he has changed the way that he looks at food, food systems, and foodways. For him, it's not just a tasty meal.

"To have the best restaurant, you need the best chef and dishes. To attract the best chefs, you need the best training and exposure. To make the best dishes, the chef needs the best food. To acquire the best food, you need the freshest ingredients. To find the freshest ingredients, you need the best farmers' markets. To create the best farmers' markets, you need the best farmers and growers and to produce the best farmers and growers you need the best soil," explained McCray.

McCray said the JBF's mission is "Good Food For Good," which means that food advocacy is just as important to the James Beard Foundation as tasty meals. He also believes cultural tourism will produce community pride, economic development and individual empowerment for the residents of Pine Bluff.

"Cultural and Heritage Tourism is big business, and recent estimates suggest that Cultural and Heritage Tourism could generate a $180 million impact in Pine Bluff over 10 years," said McCray. "Culinary Tourism accounts for roughly 25% of Cultural and Heritage Tourism, which is nearly $50 million in potential economic impact through food. They have urban growers, community gardens, and farms, including farmer's markets on the south side of Chicago. There is no reason why we can't develop culinary tourism in Pine Bluff, especially with assistance from the James Beard Foundation."