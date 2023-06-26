UA gets approval to hire architects, contractors to study renovation options for Bud Walton Arena

The University of Arkansas System board of trustees approved architects and contractors Monday to study renovation options of Bud Walton Arena, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year and is home to the Arkansas Razorbacks men’s and women’s basketball teams.

UA-Fayetteville Chancellor Charles Robinson recommended — based on feedback from the selection committee — AECOM, which has its global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, with Cromwell Architects Engineers, headquartered in Springdale, and, as contractors, Mortensen, based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with Nabholz Construction, based in Conway. UA System President Donald Bobbitt concurred with the recommendations.

Late this year or early next year, trustees will be presented with a detailed scope, budget, and phasing study — paid for by athletic reserves -- for the renovation, construction for which the university hopes to begin in March 2025.

UA-Fayetteville Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek discussed with trustees in March the need for renovating the arena, which has become “somewhat tired,” noting then it would be judicious to select an architect and contractor jointly so they could work together, and "we'd get an idea of pricing," as opposed to "the architect designing a building you love but can't afford."

Over the next several months, the architects and contractors approved Monday will examine the arena —“an iconic” basketball venue in the country — and a trio of options that range in scope from merely “bringing it up to current standards,” to dramatically enhancing the experience for players and fans, to a transformation that would turn it into not only a basketball arena but a performance venue, said Scott Turley, associate vice chancellor for facilities. “Phase One” is the “evaluation” of those options.

The renovation is estimated to cost $50 million -$100 million, depending on how extensive it is, according to the university. The capital project will not require university funds, as it’ll be funded by athletic revenues, gifts, and bond proceeds from a future bond issue, with those bonds amortized using athletic revenues from conference distributions and retirement of prior debt obligations.











