University of Arkansas at Fort Smith to move to Mid-America conference in 2024

The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith is moving to a different athletic conference to reduce travel and cultivate natural geographic rivalries.

The UA System board of trustees approved the change during a special meeting Monday.

Earlier this month, the university was invited to join the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association, effective July 1, 2024, and will depart the Lone Star Conference, which includes 17 schools in the states of Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, and Arkansas.

The Mid-America conference has 14 schools and is in four states — Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and Oklahoma.