University of Arkansas board backs Bobbitt

Sheffield Nelson’s allegation that University of Arkansas System President Donald Bobbitt had misled the UA board of trustees regarding a planned affiliation with the University of Phoenix was “inaccurate and false,” according to a resolution passed by the board on Monday.

The board voted 7-3 to pass the resolution, with Nelson, Steve Cox and Tommy Boyer voting no, according to Nate Hinkel, a spokesman for the UA system.

Nelson, who is vice chairman, wrote in an email to the board on Wednesday that Bobbitt had deceived the board in his attempt to bring about an affiliation between the UA system and the University of Phoenix. But the majority of trustees disagreed.

“Be it further resolved that the Board finds that President Bobbitt did not seek nor was he to receive personal gain from the proposed affiliation … and that he pursued the project in good faith and with the best interests of the UA System in mind,“ according to the resolution.