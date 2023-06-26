Wallace named chancellor of ASU-Mountain Home

MOUNTAIN HOME -- Bentley Wallace, president of South Arkansas College, will be the next chancellor of Arkansas State University-Mountain Home, ASU System President Chuck Welch announced Tuesday.

Wallace, who has been president of the college in El Dorado since 2020, will take over in Mountain Home Aug. 1. Robin Myers, current chancellor of ASU-Mountain Home, retires July 31.

"I am thrilled to be able to serve students, faculty and staff as the next chancellor of ASU-Mountain Home," Wallace said in an ASU-Mountain Home news release Tuesday. "It is an incredible opportunity to come home to north Arkansas and back to the ASU System where my career in higher education began."

Wallace, a native of Mountain View -- only about 50 miles from the ASU-Mountain Home campus -- has a Bachelor of Science in Marketing and Master of Science in Education from Arkansas State University, and he was division chair and director of business and transportation technology at Arkansas State University-Newport from 2006-2013, according to ASU-Mountain Home.

He has a doctor of education in Human Resource and Workforce Development Education from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Wallace was vice chancellor of economic development from 2013-2018 at the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College before becoming dean of technical and professional studies there in 2018.

"I have known Bentley for a long time and think he is the right person at the right time for ASU-Mountain Home," Welch said in the news release. "We are impressed with his accomplishments as president at South Arkansas College, his track record at other institutions -- including our own ASU-Newport -- and his active community service."