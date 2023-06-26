Washington County eyes zoning for rural areas

FAYETTEVILLE -- Washington County officials are considering changes to the county's land use plan to make it more like the detailed zoning found in most cities.

County Judge Patrick Deakins said Thursday he wants to move away from having county planning officials, the Planning Board and then the Quorum Court sit in judgment on projects not agricultural or single-family residential.

"What my position is, this is a step toward a more traditional zoning type of activity," Deakins said. "I want us to get away from judging specific projects, which is what we do now with our conditional-use permits. I see us getting more into judging land use."

Under the current county ordinance, all property in unincorporated Washington County is zoned for agricultural use or single-family residential use. Any other use requires the property owner to obtain a conditional-use permit, which must be approved by the Planning Board and by the Quorum Court.

Deakins said his vision is for the county to adopt planning rules and regulations similar to most cities, with a map detailing different zones for different uses. If a development meets the criteria for the land use in a particular zone, it wouldn't need to seek approval for the business locating there. A proposed new development would still be subject to county rules and regulations on buildings, parking, population density and other issues.

Deakins said Jeff Hawkins, who recently retired as director of the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission, is working on a draft proposal for county zoning. Deakins said he hopes to have something to present to the Quorum Court for discussion in the next few months.

Hawkins said detailed zoning and land use planning by counties is unusual in Arkansas. Benton County does land use planning, Hawkins said, but not zoning. Zoning designates areas for certain uses, residential zones, commercial zones, industrial zones, etc. Land use regulations don't predetermine the use as long as a county OKs the use.

Regulations enforced in unincorporated Benton County regarding development are subdivision rules and regulations, according to the Benton County website. These are rules which pertain to how a piece of property can be divided into smaller tracts or lots. Additionally, the county also enforces regulations that pertain to commercial or industrial developments. Commercial or industrial developments in the county must receive approval from the Benton County Development Board prior to development.

The regulations don't limit the uses of land for a particular piece of property. Although compatibility may be addressed under the current regulations, a property in unincorporated Benton County may generally be developed as desired by the property owner.

"Our ordinance is for land use, not zoning," County Judge Barry Moehring said. "People have the right to use their property however they would like."

The Benton County planning ordinance includes a compatibility matrix, ranging from "fully compatible" to "questionably compatible" to "incompatible," which indicates what types of developments are compatible with other uses. The matrix covers development from agricultural to heavy industrial and also indicates what levels of mitigation can be needed if land uses are "questionably" compatible.

Hawkins said he knows of two other counties that have adopted "zoning" ordinances in the past.

"In Crittenden County, they adopted county zoning, then they moved away from it, and then adopted it again and moved away from it again," Hawkins said. "In Poinsett County, they adopted a county zoning ordinance to block a landfill from locating in the county, and it was upheld in court."

Hawkins said the proposal he's working on will include a planning and zoning map, showing the current uses of land in the county and indicating how areas might be used in the future based on those current uses and projected growth and development, including possible land annexations by the cities.

Sherry Main lives on Riches Road west of Fayetteville and has frequently spoken before the Washington County Planning Board and the Quorum Court on proposed dirt mines and quarry operations in the neighborhood. She said she was active in the process of developing the county's current zoning and land use ordinance under former County Judge Jerry Hunton.

Main said she's concerned a new zoning ordinance and land use map will not only ratify the uses she and others have opposed in the past, but open the door to more such development.

"Anybody sitting on red dirt will hang out a sign," Main said, because once an area is designated for that use, anyone in the area can open a similar operation.

Main said she hadn't been aware the county is considering changes to the current ordinance beyond a proposal to end conditional use permit appeals to the Quorum Court. She said she opposes that, citing the cost to an average citizen of fighting a business development in court and arguing that the justices of the peace are elected to represent their constituents and hearing planning appeals from the public is part of their duties.

Main said she thinks any new planning ordinance should be subject to a full and open public discussion.

"It needs to be transparent, and people need to know about it," Main said. "I don't think they're changing it for the better. This is going to be a mess."