Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded June 15-21 in the Washington County Clerk's Office.
June 15
Kevin Eduardo Aceituno Reyes, 25, and Iris Susana Sosa Martinez, 24, both of Springdale
Osama Mohammed A. Alghamdi, 33, and Emily Lucile English, 39, both of Fayetteville
Jose Manuel Barroso Anguiano, 19, and Andrea Barroso, 19, both of Springdale
Elliott Jefferson Berry, 29, and Kelly Marie Allen, 26, both of East Meadow, N.Y.
Matthew Jordan Czapla, 38, and Jacqueline Danee Norris, 31, both of Oklahoma City
Darrel Gene Donohew Jr., 31, and Cynthia Marlene Busse, 49, both of Elm Springs
Colten Ray Elvins, 24, Lincoln, and Alondra Raeanne Rich, 24, Evansville
Jason Dakota Franks, 25, and Venesa Dawn Burley, 20, both of Rogers
Jackson Elijah Hignite, 26, and Lan Anh Thi Dinh, 24, both of Springdale
Charles Davis Kohler, 25, and Emmie Rae Davila, 26, both of Little Rock
Bryce Paul Rodgers, 29, and Hiliary Dawn Viguet, 25, both of Rogers
Shun Villegas, 33, and Neito David, 36, both of Springdale
Jimmy Lee Wicker, 38, and Amber Nicole Read, 38, both of Fayetteville
June 16
Markeith Timon Montavious Agnew, 23, and Samantha Renne Sizemore, 24, both of Springdale
Ronald Davison, 40, and Joy Ann Cotrel, 48, both ofl Prairie Grove
William Dean Deputy, 25, and Kaley Nicole Dick, 27, both of Mountainburg
Jonathan Cody Garvin, 32, and Brandy Pauline Gotter, 49, both of Springdale
Caleb Phillip Katz, 26, Lowell, and Sofia Aimee Espina, 25, Fort Smith
John Richard Marquez, 66, and Teresa Ann Taylor, 50, both of Bentonville
Moses Kellar Amos McLaughlin, 25, and Giselle Darlene Carrera-Cerda, 24, both of West Fork
Michael Ray Munoz, 35, and Jessica Anne Hopkins, 36, both of Elkins
Dylan Sebastien Ogden, 30, and Alicia Rae Garcia, 33, both of Fayetteville
Joshua Caleb Plugge, 36, and Hannah Marie Perez, 32, both of Tulsa, Okla.
Andrew Jack Watzke, 23, and Kathleen Ann Weston, 22, both of Springdale
Jared Michael White, 34, and Alisha Ann Simpson, 33, both of Lincoln
June 20
Richard Andrew Boelter, 55, and Kelly Pierce Howard, 48, both of Beckville, Texas
Hunter Blake Clark, 25, and Kasandra Michelle Smith, 32, both of Lincoln
Wesley Junior Cox, 43, Grove, Okla., and April Dawn Oeleis, 49, Prairie Grove
Jacob Robert Crouthamel, 23, and Sarah Li Xiang West, 23, both of Fayetteville
Eliseo Garcia Chicol, 31, and Ryna Faviola Reyes Lopez, 28, both of Springdale
Payton Jeffery Guiot, 23, and Shelby Elizabeth Adams, 22, both of Fayetteville
Matthew Cleveland Lee, 32, and Kara Ann Rinke, 32, both of Fayetteville
Nathan Allen McBride, 29, and Eberechi Grace Onyekachi, 28, both of Fayetteville
Robert Howard Stone, 74, and Mary Elizabeth Green, 74, both of Springdale
Trenton Audis Yeakley, 29, and Alexandrea Suzanne Golden, 29, both of Bella Vista
June 21
Timothy Scott Allen, 31, and Whitney Crea Elizabeth Hill, 31, both of Lowell
Don Cornelius Clark Jr., 24, and Amanda Lynn Murray, 33, both of Fayetteville
Christopher David Drake, 40, and Sarah Malinda Wyatt, 43, both of Fayetteville
Juan Gonzalez Vasquez, 56, and Ma Leticia Gonzalez Torres, 50, both of Prairie Grove
Mariano David Lux-Hernandez, 23, and Juana Roxana Pu Y Pu, 22, both of Fayetteville
Ralph Leonard Miller, 29, and Casey Hope Eden, 25, both of Springdale
Savanna Rae, 35, and Catherine Belle Hawkins, 36, both of Lincoln
Gregory Don Robbins, 25, Springdale, and Nhi Cao Thao Do, 27, Fayetteville
Conner Michael Robison, 30, and Aubrey Christen Bailey, 29, both of Fayetteville
Lazaro Rodriguez Lopez, 31, and Claudia Estela Acosta Chaparro, 34, both of Prairie Grove
James Kaavin Stewart, 24, and Taylor Jeanette Shaw, 21, both of Springdale
Junior Betero Teorea, 22, Fayetteville, and Terengauea Tiare James, 29, Springdale