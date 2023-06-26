Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded June 15-21 in the Washington County Clerk's Office.

June 15

Kevin Eduardo Aceituno Reyes, 25, and Iris Susana Sosa Martinez, 24, both of Springdale

Osama Mohammed A. Alghamdi, 33, and Emily Lucile English, 39, both of Fayetteville

Jose Manuel Barroso Anguiano, 19, and Andrea Barroso, 19, both of Springdale

Elliott Jefferson Berry, 29, and Kelly Marie Allen, 26, both of East Meadow, N.Y.

Matthew Jordan Czapla, 38, and Jacqueline Danee Norris, 31, both of Oklahoma City

Darrel Gene Donohew Jr., 31, and Cynthia Marlene Busse, 49, both of Elm Springs

Colten Ray Elvins, 24, Lincoln, and Alondra Raeanne Rich, 24, Evansville

Jason Dakota Franks, 25, and Venesa Dawn Burley, 20, both of Rogers

Jackson Elijah Hignite, 26, and Lan Anh Thi Dinh, 24, both of Springdale

Charles Davis Kohler, 25, and Emmie Rae Davila, 26, both of Little Rock

Bryce Paul Rodgers, 29, and Hiliary Dawn Viguet, 25, both of Rogers

Shun Villegas, 33, and Neito David, 36, both of Springdale

Jimmy Lee Wicker, 38, and Amber Nicole Read, 38, both of Fayetteville

June 16

Markeith Timon Montavious Agnew, 23, and Samantha Renne Sizemore, 24, both of Springdale

Ronald Davison, 40, and Joy Ann Cotrel, 48, both ofl Prairie Grove

William Dean Deputy, 25, and Kaley Nicole Dick, 27, both of Mountainburg

Jonathan Cody Garvin, 32, and Brandy Pauline Gotter, 49, both of Springdale

Caleb Phillip Katz, 26, Lowell, and Sofia Aimee Espina, 25, Fort Smith

John Richard Marquez, 66, and Teresa Ann Taylor, 50, both of Bentonville

Moses Kellar Amos McLaughlin, 25, and Giselle Darlene Carrera-Cerda, 24, both of West Fork

Michael Ray Munoz, 35, and Jessica Anne Hopkins, 36, both of Elkins

Dylan Sebastien Ogden, 30, and Alicia Rae Garcia, 33, both of Fayetteville

Joshua Caleb Plugge, 36, and Hannah Marie Perez, 32, both of Tulsa, Okla.

Andrew Jack Watzke, 23, and Kathleen Ann Weston, 22, both of Springdale

Jared Michael White, 34, and Alisha Ann Simpson, 33, both of Lincoln

June 20

Richard Andrew Boelter, 55, and Kelly Pierce Howard, 48, both of Beckville, Texas

Hunter Blake Clark, 25, and Kasandra Michelle Smith, 32, both of Lincoln

Wesley Junior Cox, 43, Grove, Okla., and April Dawn Oeleis, 49, Prairie Grove

Jacob Robert Crouthamel, 23, and Sarah Li Xiang West, 23, both of Fayetteville

Eliseo Garcia Chicol, 31, and Ryna Faviola Reyes Lopez, 28, both of Springdale

Payton Jeffery Guiot, 23, and Shelby Elizabeth Adams, 22, both of Fayetteville

Matthew Cleveland Lee, 32, and Kara Ann Rinke, 32, both of Fayetteville

Nathan Allen McBride, 29, and Eberechi Grace Onyekachi, 28, both of Fayetteville

Robert Howard Stone, 74, and Mary Elizabeth Green, 74, both of Springdale

Trenton Audis Yeakley, 29, and Alexandrea Suzanne Golden, 29, both of Bella Vista

June 21

Timothy Scott Allen, 31, and Whitney Crea Elizabeth Hill, 31, both of Lowell

Don Cornelius Clark Jr., 24, and Amanda Lynn Murray, 33, both of Fayetteville

Christopher David Drake, 40, and Sarah Malinda Wyatt, 43, both of Fayetteville

Juan Gonzalez Vasquez, 56, and Ma Leticia Gonzalez Torres, 50, both of Prairie Grove

Mariano David Lux-Hernandez, 23, and Juana Roxana Pu Y Pu, 22, both of Fayetteville

Ralph Leonard Miller, 29, and Casey Hope Eden, 25, both of Springdale

Savanna Rae, 35, and Catherine Belle Hawkins, 36, both of Lincoln

Gregory Don Robbins, 25, Springdale, and Nhi Cao Thao Do, 27, Fayetteville

Conner Michael Robison, 30, and Aubrey Christen Bailey, 29, both of Fayetteville

Lazaro Rodriguez Lopez, 31, and Claudia Estela Acosta Chaparro, 34, both of Prairie Grove

James Kaavin Stewart, 24, and Taylor Jeanette Shaw, 21, both of Springdale

Junior Betero Teorea, 22, Fayetteville, and Terengauea Tiare James, 29, Springdale