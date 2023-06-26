Washington County restaurant inspections

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing.

Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable, one or more priority items.

Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately.

Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

June 13

Casey's

2100 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Handwashing sinks in restrooms for employees and the public do not have soap.

Core violations: None

Chick-fil-A

1369 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Facility lacks a irreversible registering temperature indicator.

Core violations: Prep area handwash sink near fryer lacks repair.

Domino's

992 E. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Suite C, Springdale

Critical violations: Pizza sauce was marked to expire eight hours after removing from temperature control and was past that time frame.

Noncritical violations: Men's restroom toilet has an accumulation of residue on the toilet seat.

Elks Lodge

4444 Crossover Road, Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: An employee lacks food manager certification. Two food employees are dicing and handling ready-to-eat tomatoes and onions, and the food manager handled grilled cheese sandwich with bare hands. Food employee manager lacks a beard restraint.

Little Bread Company

116 N. Block Ave., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Unable to verify certified food manager employee. Potatoes in walk-in cooler lack date-marking. Single-use containers being used to store spices, which lack labels.

Core violations: None

Mama Z's Cafe

357 W. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Springdale

Critical violations: Cook cracked eggs on grill and continued cooking and doing plate preparations without cleaning hands. Heads of lettuce being prepared for salad with bare hand contact. The chemical sanitation levels of the bucket by the food line above 100 ppm. The lasagna bowls stored at 90 degrees on the prep tables with the intent of reheating lasagna for service.

Noncritical violations: None

Pesto's By Lance

1830 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: An employee lacks food protection manager certification. Handwashing sink in food preparation area lacked signage.

Pool Side Cafe

2920 E. Zion Road, Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: An employee lacks food manager certification. Two food employees lack hair restraints for their heads. Containers of chemical sanitizing solutions, in which wiping cloths are held between uses, shall be stored off the floor.

Popeye's

5780 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Handwashing sink is not producing hot water at 100 degrees for handwashing.

T&T Expresso

17278 U.S. 412 East, Springdale

Priority violations: In refrigerator different kinds of milks have temperatures of 43 degrees.

Priority foundation violations: Ice scoops are stored with the handle down in contact with ice.

Core violations: Food employee is wearing a bracelet.

Vantage Point of Northwest Arkansas

4253 Crossover Road, Fayetteville

Priority violations: A storage container of sliced deli turkey meat located in the walk-in refrigerator was opened and date-marked 06/03.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: A couple of small wall sections in the warewashing area lack repair.

June 14

Cargill - Units A & B

730 E. Randall Wobbe Road, Springdale

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Some areas of floor lack repair and ceiling is not smooth and easy to clean.

Culture Cafe

418 S. Government Ave., Fayetteville

Priority violations: Two facility doors were open. Grey water tank had a hose connected and was pumping water out into stream.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Eclectic Kitchen

1218 N. Garland Ave., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Pico de gallo in cold-hold unit lacks date-marking.

Core violations: Fan in prep area lacks cleaning.

Mini Mart

25 N. Main St., Greenland

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: One of the reach-in refrigerator door seals lacks replacement and is causing condensation to pool on the floor.

McDonald's

520 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: Employee touched hat and then continuing the cook burgers. Warewashing machine is not dispensing chemical sanitation. The sanitation is in the unit, but not dispensing.

Noncritical violations: Employee washed hands, but did not turn off the water with a paper towel.

Neal's Cafe

806 N. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: Sliced ham stored below raw hamburger and chicken. There are no date-markings in place for the food products in the walk-in cooler.

Noncritical violations: None

Richard's Country Meat Market

3042 Market Ave., Fayetteville

Priority violations: Food employee, after manually warewashing some food pans, did not allow adequate contact time for chemical sanitizing. In the front food preparation area, a container for storing chemical sanitizing wiping cloths between uses has a concentration of less than 50 ppm chlorine.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Outside garbage receptacle floor has large gaps in it.

Shogun Ginger

1163 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Priority violations: Cabbage lacks temperature control at 70 degrees. Rice did not have time stamped and was out of time or temperature control for more than four hours.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Food debris and grease near rice cooker and grill lack cleaning.

Malco Springdale Cinema Grill

2940 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Priority violations: The chemical sanitizer in the spray bottle at above 100 ppm.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: The nacho cheese sauce in the hot-holding machine lacks a date of opening.

Starlight Skatium

612 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Priority violations: A previously opened container of hot dogs stored in the refrigerator lack discard date-marking.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: A flip-top refrigerator has been added, which is too close to the handwashing sink. A splash guard or adequate separation is required.

Tony's New York Style Pizza

412 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Pineapple in cold-hold unit lacks cover. Permit expired 7/31/2022.

Core violations: Ice machine, ice dispenser and vent hoods have buildup and need to be cleaned. Cold-hold unit lacks cleaning.

Tyson Cafe

2008 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Priority violations: In walk-in cooler bread was beneath raw beef.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

June 15

Colorlife Nutricion

3180 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Retail food permit expired 01/31/2023.

Daylight Donuts

2030 Arkansas 74 East, Elkins

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: One shelf for dry food storage lacks additional covering for ease of cleaning.

Farrell's Lounge, Bar & Grill

311 W. Dickson St., Suite 101, Fayetteville

Priority violations: Facility lacks a HACCP plan for steak that is vacuum sealed at the facility. Vacuum-sealed salmon thawing in cold-hold unit.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: In walk-in cooler fans lack cleaning.

Foghorn's

1815 N. Green Acres Road, Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Fan in the food prep area lacks cleaning.

Industry Pizza

5519 Hackett St., Springdale

Priority violations: Three working containers lacked common name.

Priority foundation violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Employee garnished beverages with bare hands.

Core violations: Permit expired as of 5/31/22.

JJ's Live

3615 N. Steele Blvd., Suite 2, Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Handwashing sink in the main bar has several drink utensils in the basin.

Core violations: Several containers of alcohol are stored in three ice storage bins for bar drinks. Plastic forks for customer self-service are stored handles downward in container.

JJ's Live - Airstream

3615 N. Steele Blvd., Suite 1, Fayetteville

Priority violations: Water is not available at the handwashing sink in food preparation area.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Food employee handled lime wedge with bare hand.

Lokomotion

4520 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Single-use food container are stored with food contact surfaces up.

Nellie B's Bakery

2129 N. Center St., Suite A, Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Retail food permit expired 5/31/2023.

Raspados Mimis - Food Truck

4782 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: An employee lacks food protection manager certification.

Sassafras Springs Vineyard

6461 E. Guy Terry Road, Springdale

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Surfaces of handwashing sink in food prep area, three-compartment sinks and prep tables are not clean.

Sky Vue Lodge

22822 U.S. 71 North, Winslow

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Saw a bug in the kitchen by the three-compartment sink.

Core violations: None

The All American Steakhouse & Sports Theater

3492 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Priority violations: Walk-in coolers (veggie and main cooler) have water pooling on the floor.

Priority foundation violations: Wine cooler bottom has an accumulation of soils.

Core violations: None

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Salad mixing bowl stored at room temperature without a time in place to clean bowl.

Toxicas Food Service

107 N. Missouri Road, Springdale

Priority violations: Hot water is not available at warewashing sink. Raw eggs stored above ready-to-eat food. Chopped lettuce and raw meat at 50 degrees in prep table (ambient 50 degrees). In refrigerator curtido and raw meal at 50 degrees (ambient 50 degrees). Hot water is not available at handwashing sink.

Priority foundation violations: Refrigerator and prep table lack thermometers.

Core violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Nonfood contact surfaces of equipment, tables and shelves are not clean. Ceiling and wall are dirty with grease.

June 16

Blanquita's Cake Shop

1204 Backus St., Springdale

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: No food safety training for managers has been taken.

Core violations: None

Chili's

772 E. Millsap Road, Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Employee used bare hand while handling chips. Facility using hot water in quaternary ammonium compound solution.

Core violations: None

Hammontree's

26 N. West Ave., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Prep area handwash sink lacks signage. Spray bottles with chemical product (sanitizer) do not have a label with the common name of the product. Single-use items out of original packaging were not inverted. Surfaces of shelves in food preparation area have debris.

Core violations: None

Mo Tacos and Churros

329 N. West Ave., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Rice was lacking a label.

Core violations: None

Rick's Iron Skillet

1131 S. School Ave., Fayetteville

Priority violations: Nonfood grade pesticide was present at time of inspection.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Walk-in cooler is not in use to due a clog in the coils.

Sleep Inn

728 E. Millsap Road, Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Debris near refrigerators and dry storage area.

Sonic Drive-In

1144 Colorado Drive, Fayetteville

Priority violations: Prep table: tomatoes at 60 degrees, mayonnaise at 60 degrees and bottom prep table tomatoes at 46 degrees. Tomatoes ice bath 53 degrees. Mix ice cream (shake) at 62 degrees.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Milkshake door equipment is not working properly (door remains open). Surfaces of equipment used to prepare milkshakes are not clean and container for keeping whipped cream is not clean.

Taco Bell

4183 Elm Springs Road, Springdale

Priority violations: Pooling water in multiple spots in the back of kitchen.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

June 13 -- Central BBQ, 417 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Suite 220, Fayetteville; Walmart Neighborhood Market - Deli, 3553 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale

June 14 -- Candy Craze, 4201 N. Shiloh Drive, Space 1125, Fayetteville; Daily Bread / United Methodist Church, 206 W. Johnson Ave., Springdale; Leverett Lounge, 737 N. Leverett Ave., Suite 1, Fayetteville; New Beginnings, 251 W. 19th St., Fayetteville

June 15 -- Ozark Guidance Center, 2400 S. 48th St., Springdale; R&R's Curry Express, 2576 W. Sunset Ave., Suite C, Springdale; Terra Studios, 12103 Hazel Valley Road, Fayetteville

June 16 -- Eros Teatro, 329 N. West Ave., Fayetteville; Hawaiian Bros. Island Grill, 4515 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale