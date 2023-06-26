Water, air tested after train wreck

COLUMBUS, Mont. -- Preliminary testing of water and air quality along a stretch of the Yellowstone River where train cars carrying hazardous materials fell into the waterway after a bridge collapse did not indicate any threat to the public, state and federal officials said Sunday.

The seven mangled cars that carried hot asphalt and molten sulfur remained in the rushing river a day after the bridge gave way near the town of Columbus, about 40 miles west of Billings, Mont. The area is in a sparsely populated section of the Yellowstone River Valley, surrounded by ranch and farmland.





Preliminary results of water-quality sampling did not show petroleum hydrocarbons, which would have come from the asphalt, or sulfur, Kevin Stone, a spokesperson for the Montana Department of Environmental Quality, said.

Both do not dissolve when they enter water, he explained.

"Water-quality testing will continue until the cleanup is complete and at this time there are no known risks to the public drinking water," he said.

Meanwhile, contractors monitoring the air downwind of the derailment for the Environmental Protection Agency have not detected any toxic gases, said Rich Mylott, a spokesperson for the agency's regional office.

Water testing began Saturday and will continue throughout the cleanup of the derailment site, Montana Rail Link spokesperson Andy Garland said in a statement.

"Montana Rail Link remains committed to addressing any potential impacts to the area as a result of this incident," he said.

The amount of cargo that spilled from the cars in the river is still not known, said David Stamey, the head of Stillwater County Disaster and Emergency Services.





Garland said hot asphalt and molten sulfur harden and solidify quickly when mixed with water and modeling suggests that the substances are not likely to move very far downstream.

Results of the water testing could be released by midday today, Stamey said.

Crews were still trying to figure out the best way to remove the cars since the crash was so extensive and there was a lot of damage to the cars, Stamey said.

The Federal Railroad Administration was leading the investigation into the cause of the derailment but did not have any preliminary information about the probe to share, spokesperson Daniel Griffin said.

Rail cars remain in the river after a railroad bridge collapse the day before on the Yellowstone River near Reed Point, Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Columbus, Mont. (Amy Lynn Nelson/The Billings Gazette via AP)



