Water treatment system in Helena-West Helena fails, potable water to be provided





Officials said Monday the Arkansas National Guard will be at the Helena-West Helena Fire Station on First Street with potable water that has been treated and tested as safe for human consumption.

The move comes following problems with the city's water supply, which had prompted Phillips County Judge Clark Hall to declare an emergency, officials said.

The problem began over the weekend, water customers said.

The city water utility's North Tank at Ninth Street and South Ridge Drive does not have sufficient water to provide pressure for water service, according to James Valley, chief of staff to Mayor Christopher Franklin.

The Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition system "failed to push water to our water system and tank," Valley wrote in a news release. "Then the pumps would not work in manual mode either. The repair company replaced parts and re-wired pumps and got them all functional," Valley added, but then another problem happened — this time with the water filters.

"Many people were seen driving by the water plant watching water run over the side of the filter," Valley said. "This water was not treated and not ready for customer use. More importantly, however, the water was not traveling to the next stage of water treatment. Because the water is not completing all phases of water treatment, it cannot be sent to the customers or the North Tank."

Valley said two contractors will be on the scene Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, besides providing potable water, the city of Helena-West Helena has reached out to Barton-Lexa to coordinate receiving water from that city through a master meter "connecting our lines to theirs," Valley said.

"We have not given up on getting water to customers tonight," he said, referring to Monday evening, "but at this point it is a long shot and more likely that the water issue will be resolved tomorrow."